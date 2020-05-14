SSU’s Kelly named to 2nd MSC COC Team

PORTSMOUTH — Widely regarded as one of the best and brightest to participate in athletics at Shawnee State, Jill Kelly pulled off a rare feat by not only earning academic all-MSC honors three different times in two different sports, but also becoming the first student-athlete in school history to be named as a Mid-South Conference Champions of Character Team honoree in two different sports as well.

Kelly, who has maintained a 3.97 GPA in mathematical sciences, played in 68 contests and started 64 games for the women’s soccer program in the fall — and was on her way to contribute to the women’s tennis program at a singles slot until the circumstances resulting from COVID-19 canceled the season.

She already earned CoSIDA Academic All-District and Second-Team CoSIDA Academic All-American honors for her work in the classroom and on the field of play as a backline player, and tied for 21st all-time in games appeared.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club.