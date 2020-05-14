SSU’s Sellers named to all-MSC COC Team

PORTSMOUTH — Behind his stellar efforts on the baseball field and in the classroom, Shawnee State senior first baseman Ben Sellers was named to the Mid-South Conference’s Champions of Character Team, which was made public by conference officials on Tuesday.

Sellers — who finished his career with 42 hits, four home runs, 25 RBI and 56 walks in 165 at-bats — also posted just six errors in 270 career defensive chances in 2020 to collect a fielding percentage of .978 for his career.

Through 20 games in 2020, Sellers posted a .985 fielding percentage and had only committed two errors in 270 defensive chances during the season.

For his career, Sellers also proved to be durable, playing in 59 of a possible 60 contests over his two seasons of play and starting in 58 of those 60 affairs.

His dependability also translated to his academic work, where Sellers had a perfect 4.0 GPA heading into the final week of his undergraduate studies.

He’s already been accepted to graduate school programs at Idaho State, Indiana State, Southern Indiana and Eastern Washington.

