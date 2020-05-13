SSU baseball puts 10 on academic all-MSC

PORTSMOUTH — For the third time in four seasons, the baseball program at Shawnee State put at least 10 individuals on the academic all-Mid South Conference list — as SSU placed exactly 10 players on the list in a release put out by conference officials.

The 2019-20 team, which matched the 2016-17 unit for the second-most players in program history to make an academic all-conference list, had two players obtain 4.0 GPAs as Ben Sellers and Jacob Kline each obtained perfect marks.

Kline, a sophomore, holds his perfect mark in business adminstration while Sellers, a senior, posted his unblemished standing in psychology.

Behind that duo, Noah Brock, a junior majoring to be a K-thru-12 intervention specialist, posted a 3.75 — while Graden Hurt put up a 3.74 as an exercise science major.

Kyle Wisniewski, who has a 3.58 GPA as a business adminstration major, and Collier Wireman, who notched a 3.57 at the time of recording, notched his own high mark while majoring in social sciences.

Following the six players who obtained GPAs above 3.5, Danny McGuire’s 3.45 in business administration led a group of four student-athletes who notched between a 3.33 and a 3.45.

Scott Walter’s 3.38 GPA and George Duran’s 3.35 GPA in exercise science, along with Drew Lowe’s 3.33 GPA in sport management, rounded out the group of academic honorees for Phil Butler’s program.

The 10 academic honorees this season sits just one player off the program record of 11 during the 2017-18 academic year.

Sellers made the academic all-MSC list for the second season in a row after transferring in from Western Illinois — while Kline, Brock and Walter each made the list for the first time after transferring from Akron, Volunteer State and Glendale.

Lowe, McGuire and Wisniewski each made the list for the first time as juniors academically — while Hurt, Wireman and Duran made appearances on the list in their first season eligible.

All of the above players with the exception of Walter and Sellers, who are seniors, will be back for 2021.

