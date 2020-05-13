East, Miller part ways

SCIOTOVILLE — The Sciotoville Community School District and head football coach Matt Miller will be parting ways ahead of the 2020 football season, if in fact there is a season to be played.

All signs indicate that there will be a season at this juncture in May, but the coronavirus pandemic certainly put a hamper in each party’s timeline as the school year winds down.

Miller, who finished his second season as the Tartans’ head coach in 2019, announced via social media Monday night that the move was “a decision that was made and I have no control over.”

During his two seasons, East finished with a combined 5-14 mark, including a 3-7 campaign in 2018 during his first year and a 2-7 record in 2019.

Miller was the defensive coordinator under former East coach James Gifford for the 2016 and 2017 seasons, most notably in 2017 when East clinched a spot in the OHSAA Division VII playoffs — defeating Waterford 16-8 in a road playoff game.

At its May school board meeting which was held virtually on Monday, the Sciotoville Community School Board named athletic director Adam Bailey as its interim head coach.

“With all of the uncertainty in the country, our administration and board felt this was the safest move for the time being, not being able to do a full coaching search the way they want to do it,” Bailey said to The Portsmouth Daily Times on Tuesday.

Bailey thanked Miller for each of his four seasons aiding the Tartans’ football program, including the previous two for his time as the program’s head coach.

“I just want to thank Coach (Matt) Miller for the time and effort he put in for the football program and our kids,” Bailey said.

Miller confirmed later to The Daily Times that he would not return to the Sciotoville East School District in any of his coaching capacities during the 2020-21 school year, including as East’s head girls basketball or baseball coach.

“I think the world of all of you and know that I will be your biggest fan as you continue on your football journey and be there for any of you when needed,” Miller said to his former players in his post. “I hope that during my time you’ve learned from me just not in football, but also life lessons that you can take with you. Strive to be your best and continue to work hard every day. You all hold a special place in my heart and I’m forever grateful.”

Miller said he’ll continue to weigh his options to determine what his next move might be in regards to coaching.

Former East baseball, football and girls basketball coach Matt Miller talks with his team during a road baseball game versus Symmes Valley at the start of the 2019 season. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_MattMiller_1.jpg Former East baseball, football and girls basketball coach Matt Miller talks with his team during a road baseball game versus Symmes Valley at the start of the 2019 season. Courtesy of Kent Sanborn of southernohiosportsphotos.com https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_East_Logo.jpeg Courtesy of Kent Sanborn of southernohiosportsphotos.com

Bailey named interim HC

