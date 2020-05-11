SSU women’s tennis puts 7 on academic all-MSC

PORTSMOUTH — For the fourth consecutive season, the women’s tennis program at Shawnee State placed at least seven student-athletes on the all-academic Mid South Conference list — as Steve Boone’s 2019-20 squad put seven individuals on that unit, according to conference officials.

This year’s team, which matched the 2016-17 and 2018-19 units for the second-most individuals to make the unit in school history, was led in the academic department by Claire Carruthers — who has held a perfect 4.0 GPA through her sophomore season as a biology major.

Regan Osborn, who has a 3.98 GPA as a sociology major and Jill Kelly, who holds a 3.97 GPA as a mathematical sciences major, joined Carruthers in posted GPAs above 3.9.

Behind the trio, Jessica Willard and Molly Stockton each earned GPAs at or above 3.7.

Willard, a health science major, currently holds a 3.87 GPA in the classroom while Stockton, a occupational therapy major, has a 3.7 GPA on the nose.

Shelby Hay’s 3.32 GPA as an early childhood/special education major and Kaelynne Goozey’s 3.27 GPA as a sport management major rounded out the list of academic All-MSC honorees.

The seven academic all-MSC honorees for the 2019-20 season sits just one off of the conference record of eight set in the 2017-18 season.

Kelly, a multi-sport athlete who also played as a four-year letterwinner for the women’s soccer program, earned her second academic all-MSC honor of the 2019-20 academic year and the sixth of her athletic career at Shawnee State — after earning three academic all-MSC honors in both women’s soccer and women’s tennis.

Along with Kelly, Willard earned academic all-MSC honors for a second straight season while Carruthers, Osborn, Stockton and Goozey earned academic honors in their first season eligible for the award.

Hay rounded out the list by being named to the academic all-MSC list for the second season in a row.

While Hay and Kelly graduate, Carruthers, Willard and Grace Eberhard — the program’s top three singles players — all return along with Osborn, Stockton and Katelyn Pauley.

Each of the six also represent the program’s top three doubles units.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club.