Legendary Persin named new coach at Valley

LUCASVILLE — For Norm Persin, it indeed was a short-lived retirement.

That’s because Persin, the legendary Ohio high school boys basketball coach of 43 years, is already right back to being just that.

On Thursday night, Persin was officially hired by the Valley Local Board of Education as the Indians’ next boys basketball head coach — and thus returns to coaching after a retirement of less than three months.

He takes over the Indians’ program for two-year mentor Eric Horton, who was informed in late March that his supplemental coaching contract would be non-renewed.

Persin — in a telephone interview on Friday with The Portsmouth Daily Times — admitted that while Valley officials approached him about the coaching position, he himself had become “bored to death” because of Ohio’s ‘Stay-At-Home’ order associated with the coronavirus threat.

He said he has been “sitting at home watching TV” as he awaits upcoming surgery for a torn meniscus on his knee.

“A lot of things went into this. I was set on retirement. I really was. But Valley called me and approached me about the job. They were persistent and encouraging about it. The more I thought about it, it was a tremendous situation, and I’ve been bored just sitting here with this whole virus thing,” said Persin, on Friday. “This late in my life, I can’t make a bad decision. It needs to be a good decision. If I thought this was a bad decision, I wouldn’t be making it.”

Speaking of decisions, he initially made up his mind about retirement —or so it seemed.

Persin, following 46 years of coaching including the last 43 as a head coach and his final 14 in his second stint at Oak Hill, officially announced in January that the 2019-20 season would be his last.

He will always be remembered for the Oaks capturing the 2009 Division IV state championship — and ranks third all-time on the state’s boys basketball coaching career wins list with 766, including 341 at Oak Hill.

Perhaps more amazingly, and you can do the math, but he only has 214 losses over those 43 years.

For those into counting, that’s an all-time winning percentage of 78-percent — which is also third in Ohio high school history.

He trails only Richard Kortokrax of Kalida, whom he defeated 48-43 in double overtime in that state championship bout, and Joe Petrocelli of Kettering Alter in all-time wins.

Kortokrax, who also coached at Fort Jennings and Ottoville, and Petrocelli won 890 and 831 games respectively.

Persin had been the winningest active coach in the state —up until the Oaks’ final game on Feb. 22.

At the time, it appeared to be the end — Persin re-stated in mid-March— of an illustrious and incredible Hall of Fame career, as he has already been inducted into two Ohio basketball Halls of Fame (Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association in 2015 and Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016) plus four others (Ohio Athletic Directors Hall of Fame, Warren Harding High School of Fame, Chesapeake High School Hall of Fame and Warren Ohio Distinguished Hall of Fame).

Only six high school coaches are members of the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame, as he also won the OHSBCA’s prestigious Paul Walker Award in 2002 — which is the highest award from the association for a current head coach.

Prior to his second stint at Oak Hill, he coached the Oaks for six years before leaving for Wilmington for two —then the next 21 at Chesapeake, as the court there was named “Norm Persin Court” one year before his return to the Oaks.

He was seven times selected state Coach of the Year, won two Associated Press Division III statewide poll championships at Chesapeake, and accumulated a 76-game home winning streak and 48-game regular-season winning streak with the Panthers — plus 16 Ohio Valley Conference championships in his 21 years there including an astounding 11 consecutive.

That ranks second all-time in consecutive league championships in state history, as Persin —combining his first stint at Oak Hill when the Oaks were members of the OVC —won 19 OVC titles.

He also guided the Oaks to four outright SOC II championships (2009, 2010, 2017 and 2018), and had no fewer than 14 victories in any one season of his second 14 years at Oak Hill.

His Oaks advanced to the district championship bout six times (2007, 2008, 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2018) and the regional tournament five times (all except 2017) —with two of those resulting in runner-up finishes in addition to the 2009 Division IV title.

Persin was a Social Studies instructor in the Oak Hill Union Local School District, and was also the district’s athletic director for those 14 years.

He will remain retired from teaching, as longtime Valley High School head football coach Darren Crabtree remains as the Indians’ athletic director.

A complete report on Persin’s hiring will appear in Tuesday’s edition of The Portsmouth Daily Times.

Norm Persin, who guided the Oak Hill Oaks to the Division IV boys basketball state championship in 2009, was hired on Thursday night as the new boys basketball head coach at Valley. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_Norm-Persin-Stand.jpg Norm Persin, who guided the Oak Hill Oaks to the Division IV boys basketball state championship in 2009, was hired on Thursday night as the new boys basketball head coach at Valley. Courtesy of Kent Sanborn of www.southernohiosportsphotos.com Former Oak Hill boys basketball head coach Norm Persin, seated center, has been hired as the new boys basketball head coach at Valley. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_Norm-Persin-Bench.jpg Former Oak Hill boys basketball head coach Norm Persin, seated center, has been hired as the new boys basketball head coach at Valley. Courtesy of Kent Sanborn of www.southernohiosportsphotos.com

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @BoggsSports © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @BoggsSports © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved