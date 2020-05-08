SSU’s Adams named to MSC COC squad

PORTSMOUTH — Following a successful career that included qualification into seven NAIA National Championship events, senior male harrier Steven Adams capped off his standout career by being nominated to the Mid-South Conference’s Men’s Track and Field Champions of Character Team on Thursday — according to conference officials.

Adams, who holds a 3.1 GPA as a health science major, contributed to three top-15 NAIA National Championship finishes for the men’s cross country program and two top-10 finishes for the same unit.

He was a first-team all-MSC runner in the sport three different times and earned second-team all-MSC accolades as a sophomore, while running at the NAIA National Championships in each of his four seasons with the unit.

The senior from Pickaway County finished second to his teammate, Seth Farmer, at the MSC Cross Country championships — running a 25:46.

He bested that time by nine seconds at the NAIA National Championships, running a 25:37 to finish 34th and lead SSU to a seventh-place team finish — its best such showing since the 2012 and 2013 seasons resulted in the same finishes for the program.

In track, Adams carried over his long-distance excellence, qualifying for NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championship berths in the marathon in 2018 and the 10,000-meter run in 2019 — the latter of which resulted in a 13th-place finish.

Adams capped off his career by competing in the NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships, posting a 15th-place finish in the 5,000-meter run in 2020.

Those finishes were dovetailed by five top-four Mid-South Conference championship finishes in various events, with Adams winning this past winter’s 3,000 and 5,000-meter runs — via times of 8:50.30 and 15:16.61.

The Teays Valley High School graduate also finished third in the 5,000 and 10,000-meter runs during outdoor competition last spring and finished fourth in the 5,000-meter run as a sophomore in 2018.

Those statistics will leave Adams with a career that will certainly provide Hall of Fame consideration in the future.

