Little Leagues update on playing circumstances

PORTSMOUTH — Following the announcement on Monday that Minford Little League would be canceling its 2020 season, three other Scioto County Little League organizations announced they would follow suit.

Wheelersburg Little League, South Webster Little League and Northwest Little League each announced earlier this week that their 2020 seasons would be canceled after weighing different scheduling options best feasible for play this summer.

This decision from each of the local Little League organizations follows the cancellation of the 2020 Little League World Series and other subsequent tournaments, which would normally provide postseason play opportunities for their teams.

Wheelersburg LL stated as part of its Facebook post which announced the cancellation that since it had already purchased uniforms, equipment, insurance and charter fees — all of which are non-refundable — all who had already registered for the 2020 season would receive discounted rates for 2021 Little League season registration.

“We apologize for not being able to have our season and hope you know that we are doing the best we can,” read the post. “These are unprecedented times and things will get better. We will announce a date for parents to come pick up their child’s uniform.”

As of Friday (May 8) afternoon, West Portsmouth Little League, Portsmouth Little League, Green Little League, Sciotoville Little League and Lucasville Little League have yet to provide a confirmation during the past week as to whether their seasons would occur.

West Portsmouth LL did post an update on Thursday (May 7), stating that after re-evaluating, it was keeping its 2020 season status indefinite.

“I understand this decision to delay the season again is unsettling,” wrote Chad Lore, President of West Portsmouth LL on Thursday. “But our board wants to see what information we receive, if any, from the governor’s office. We understand and are planning that a 2020 season may look different in structure and delivery than in any previous year.”

The Portsmouth Daily Times will continue to update readers regarding Little League organizations and their plans for this summer as information becomes available.

This sign stands at the entrance of Gene Bennett Park, home of Wheelersburg Little League and Wheelersburg softball.

‘Burg, SW, Northwest announce season cancellations

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

