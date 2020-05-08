SSU men’s tennis signs Waverly’s Faul

WAVERLY — Over the past several years, the Waverly High School tennis program has been quite kind to Shawnee State as a whole.

SSU picked up Chase Ward, who later became a three-time all-academic MSC honoree and a person who will finish with high marks in the classroom.

Earlier this spring, the Bears landed Chase Downing from the same program.

Now, a third Waverly tennis player is heading southward on US Route 23 to play for the Bears.

Logan Faul, who has only played tennis for three seasons but has been a part of three Southern Ohio Conference championships during his time with Waverly, will join Downing as incoming freshmen from Tiger Country and continue his tennis journey alongside his fellow friend for four more years at SSU.

“It’s such a crazy dream to me,” Faul said. “If you would’ve told 10-year-old Logan that he was playing college tennis at Shawnee State, he would have looked at you and go, ‘What is tennis?’ To be given the chance to continue my tennis career at the next level is just an amazing opportunity. This means so much to me, and I’m so grateful for the path God has put me on.”

Faul, who contributed to Waverly’s run through its SOC II brethren, paired with Alex Workman at the team’s No. 2 doubles slot to help in the Tigers’ run to three consecutive conference championships — while making a Division II Southeast-East District appearance in 2019 alongside Workman.

His fellow teammates, in addition to Downing and Workman, included players such as Brandon Nibert, Penn Morrison and Ryan Dunn.

He credits Downing and Workman for prodding Faul to join them on what has become an unforgettable journey.

“My tennis experience has been nothing but positive,” he said. “I have a great coach and excellent teammates. We’ve really learned to grow and work together. When I came into tennis I had no idea what I was doing, but with the help of the Waverly tennis program, I have grown into a player that I am proud of. We also sent the most guys in Waverly tennis history to districts.”

Upon learning more about SSU, Faul also found the institution’s political science program as a road that he wanted to go down, especially considering the knowledgable professors that have made their home within the program.

Beyond that and representing the school from a tennis standpoint, Faul simply wants to make new friends and lasting memories within the sport — as tennis already has done for him at Waverly.

“What attracted me the most to Shawnee State was the political science program they offer,” Faul said. “SSU is also allowing me to continue my tennis career which I am so grateful for. I have the opportunity to make new friendships and lifelong memories, which is truly a priceless gift.”

