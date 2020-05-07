SSU’s Hayes named to women’s golf MSC COC Team

PORTSMOUTH — Senior golfer Emily Hayes, the first four-year golfer in the history of the women’s golf program at Shawnee State University, was named to the Mid-South Conference’s Champions of Character unit for her efforts on Thursday — according to a release put out by conference officials.

Hayes, who graduated from Watkins Memorial High School in Pataskala, became a multiple-time all-Licking County League honoree, ultimately obtaining first-team all-LCL honors in her senior year after earning second-team all-LCL honors prior to her final year with the Warriors.

Hayes finished in a tie for 33rd overall in the OHSAA Division I sectional tournament by shooting a 100, then improved her overall score by two strokes en route to shooting a 98 to tie for 28th overall in the following season.

Over the past four years, Hayes has maintained a 3.59 GPA in the classroom while majoring in plastics engineering.

In addition to being the first four-year golfer in the history of the program, she also became the first three-time academic all-MSC honoree in program history — by making the academic all-MSC release.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club.