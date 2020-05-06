Seniors named all-OVC for 2020 spring sports

PROCTORVILLE — The Ohio Valley Conference has decided to honor its senior student-athletes by naming each of them all-OVC.

Each of them lost their senior season, and the conference has decided to honor them at this time.

Listed below are the 2020 seniors in the sports of baseball, softball and tennis.

* * *

2020 all-OVC Baseball

CHESAPEAKE: Jonah Ridenour

COAL GROVE: Cory Borders, Brady Doyle, Jacob Sites, Josh Null

ROCK HILL: Casey McCormick, Caleb Dillon, Logan Hankins, Jordan Griffith, Nick Blankenship, Tucker Carpenter, T.J. McGinnis

GALLIA ACADEMY: Andrew Toler, Evan Rodgers, Trent Meadows, Cade Roberts

PORTSMOUTH: Jack Workman, Bryce Wallace, Ethan Boggs, Seth Porter, Richie Bowman

SOUTH POINT: Brody Blackwell, Ben Walls, Ryan Fetty, Brandon Pierson, Joshua Rigney, Seth Anderson

FAIRLAND: Reilly Sowards, Garrett Looney, Brennen West, Kyle Rankin, Bryan DeFoe, Colton Tackett, Jordan Wellman, Bryson Denney

IRONTON: Nolen Schreck, Beau Brownstead, Collin Freeman, Richard Thompson, David Chapman

* * *

2020 all-OVC Softball

COAL GROVE: Kaesie Gwilliams

ROCK HILL: Baylie Harrah, Keilie Adams, Grace Stevens, Rileigh Morris

FAIRLAND: Holli Leep, Olivia Burge, Alexis Alexander

GALLIA ACADEMY: Chasity Adams, Alex Barnes, Airika Barr, Alexis Chapman, Grace Harris, Bailey Meadows

SOUTH POINT: Isabella Arthur, Emily Byrd, Delaney Dickess, Sarah Wood

CHESAPEAKE: Ashley Tackett, Katy Spears

PORTSMOUTH: Jacqueline Bautista, Cassie Potts, Layla Kegg, Marissa Soto

IRONTON: Riley Schreck, Demi Sands, Peighton Rowe, M’Kenzie McMaster, Taiya Hamlet, Mary Beth Burton, Briley Bond

* * *

2020 Tennis Seniors

PORTSMOUTH: Jairemiah Brown

GALLIA ACADEMY: Kirsten Hesson

IRONTON: Ethan Bennett, Todd Davidson, Elizabeth Gillespie, Faith Hughes