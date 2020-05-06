Seniors named all-OVC for 2020 spring sports

PROCTORVILLE — The Ohio Valley Conference has decided to honor its senior student-athletes by naming each of them all-OVC.
Each of them lost their senior season, and the conference has decided to honor them at this time.
Listed below are the 2020 seniors in the sports of baseball, softball and tennis.
* * *
2020 all-OVC Baseball
CHESAPEAKE: Jonah Ridenour
COAL GROVE: Cory Borders, Brady Doyle, Jacob Sites, Josh Null
ROCK HILL: Casey McCormick, Caleb Dillon, Logan Hankins, Jordan Griffith, Nick Blankenship, Tucker Carpenter, T.J. McGinnis
GALLIA ACADEMY: Andrew Toler, Evan Rodgers, Trent Meadows, Cade Roberts
PORTSMOUTH: Jack Workman, Bryce Wallace, Ethan Boggs, Seth Porter, Richie Bowman
SOUTH POINT: Brody Blackwell, Ben Walls, Ryan Fetty, Brandon Pierson, Joshua Rigney, Seth Anderson
FAIRLAND: Reilly Sowards, Garrett Looney, Brennen West, Kyle Rankin, Bryan DeFoe, Colton Tackett, Jordan Wellman, Bryson Denney
IRONTON: Nolen Schreck, Beau Brownstead, Collin Freeman, Richard Thompson, David Chapman
* * *
2020 all-OVC Softball
COAL GROVE: Kaesie Gwilliams
ROCK HILL: Baylie Harrah, Keilie Adams, Grace Stevens, Rileigh Morris
FAIRLAND: Holli Leep, Olivia Burge, Alexis Alexander
GALLIA ACADEMY: Chasity Adams, Alex Barnes, Airika Barr, Alexis Chapman, Grace Harris, Bailey Meadows
SOUTH POINT: Isabella Arthur, Emily Byrd, Delaney Dickess, Sarah Wood
CHESAPEAKE: Ashley Tackett, Katy Spears
PORTSMOUTH: Jacqueline Bautista, Cassie Potts, Layla Kegg, Marissa Soto
IRONTON: Riley Schreck, Demi Sands, Peighton Rowe, M’Kenzie McMaster, Taiya Hamlet, Mary Beth Burton, Briley Bond
* * *
2020 Tennis Seniors
PORTSMOUTH: Jairemiah Brown
GALLIA ACADEMY: Kirsten Hesson
IRONTON: Ethan Bennett, Todd Davidson, Elizabeth Gillespie, Faith Hughes