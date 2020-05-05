Ohio American Legion summer baseball tournaments canceled

PORTSMOUTH — The Ohio American Legion Baseball Commission announced on Monday that it would indeed be cancelling its regional and state tournaments that were originally scheduled for this summer.

In an attempt to mitigate any spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Ohio Legion reversed course from its statement in April that its plans were to have this summer’s season as previously scheduled.

“”It’s a sad day, really,” said Post 23 General Manager and former head coach Matt Miller. “We’re disappointed that the Ohio Legion has canceled the region and state tournaments.”

This year’s Legion season had previously been foreseen as an opportunity to give baseball players who missed out on their high school season in 2020 a chance to take the field.

The state American Legion tournament was scheduled to be played July 29 thru Aug. 1, as now players and coaches alike must adapt to an even-more extended period of time with no games.

Miller stated that while Post 23 will not have the opportunity to play in its postseason tournaments as it would in a normal year, it is still searching for options that would allow students and coaches alike to play in the safest manner possible.

“We’re still weighing options at this time,” Miller said. “We would still love to be able to play baseball sometime this summer. The region and state tournaments would be at the end, but we’re still maybe trying to find ways to play. Obviously, with everything going on, we wouldn’t want to do it if there was a risk to the players, coaches, umpires or fans, but we’re still trying to find a way to play games this summer.”

The Ohio High School Athletic Association is currently under a no-contact period between players and coaches until June 1.

Portsmouth Post 23’s Bryce Ponn stands in the batter’s box during Post 23’s postseason game versus Circleville Post 143 last July. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_IMG_0974.jpg Portsmouth Post 23’s Bryce Ponn stands in the batter’s box during Post 23’s postseason game versus Circleville Post 143 last July. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

