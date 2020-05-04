SSU men’s track puts 5 on academic all-MSC

PORTSMOUTH — The men’s track and field program at Shawnee State placed five individuals on the academic all-Mid-South Conference list, with junior student-athletes T.J. Hoggard and Chris Parsons making the list and sophomore standouts Dalton Kerschieter, Cody Tolliver and Jacob Nichols joining the former duo — according to a release put out by MSC officials on Wednesday.

Hoggard, a nearby native of McDermott and a graduate of Portsmouth West High School, led the honorees with his 3.91 GPA in plastics engineering.

Kerschieter, a Murfreesboro, Tenn. native, followed on the list with a 3.74 average while majoring in video game and simulation development.

Parsons, a psychology major, posted a 3.65 mark of his own in the classrom while Tolliver, a chemistry major from Lynn, Ky. and a graduate of Greenup County High School, added in a 3.45.

Nichols, a graduate of Piketon High School, posted a 3.27 GPA as a biology major and rounded out the list of recipients.

With Shawnee State’s five academic all-MSC recipients, the Bears put at least five or more student-athletes on the list for the first time since the 2016-17 academic year.

Hoggard, Kerschieter, Nichols and Parsons accomplished the feat while balancing their responsibilities as cross country runners to boot.

Hoggard and Parsons, who were academic all-MSC honorees as sophomores, made the list for the second time in as many seasons eligible for the award.

As sophomores, Kerschieter, Nichols and Tolliver each made the list in their first season eligible for the honor.

