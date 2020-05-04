SSU’s Hayes, Schneider named academic all-MSC women’s golf

PORTSMOUTH — The women’s golf program at Shawnee State put two individuals on the all-academic Mid-South Conference list, as upperclass letterwinners Emily Hayes and Ellie Schneider were named to the unit — according to Mid-South Conference officials on Wednesday morning.

Hayes, who became the first-ever three-time academic all-MSC honoree in program history with her inclusion on the 2020 list, notched a 3.59 GPA as a plastics engineering major.

Schneider, who made the list for the second time in as many seasons eligible for the award, posted a 3.57 as a dental hygiene major.

With Hayes’ and Schneider’s inclusion on the academic all-MSC list, the women’s golf program at SSU has put at least two student-athletes on the academic all-MSC list in each of the first four seasons of the program’s existence.

