Seniors named 2020 all-OVC track & field

PROCTORVILLE — The Ohio Valley Conference has decided to honor its senior student-athletes by naming each of them all-OVC.

Each of them lost their senior season, and the conference has decided to honor them at this time.

Listed below are the 2020 seniors in the sport of track and field.

* * *

2020 all-OVC Girls Track and Field

COAL GROVE: Sarah Cecil, Lauren Holliday, Jaida Smith, Abbey Bloomfield, Mikayla Daniels

CHESAPEAKE: Shia Ervin, Kelsie Hegemeyer, Lily Turner

SOUTH POINT: Diamond Crawley

IRONTON: Graci Davis, Lauren Evans, Lexi Jones, Addison Linthicum, Abigail Patterson, Kyleigh Pauley, Molly Rust, Callie Thacker, Elli Williams

PORTSMOUTH: Megan Calvin, Sydney Chabot, Sarah Lemaster, Ashanti Richardson, Jaiden Rickett, Savannah Rogers, Courtney Stotridge, Carley Tener

ROCK HILL: Aniston Holtzapfel, Shay Holtzapfel, Regan Massie

FAIRLAND: Jasmine Barrick, Olivia Lewis

GALLIA ACADEMY: Alex Barnes, Calista Barnes-Pierotti, Taylor Facemire, Kristen Jamora, Brooke Johnson, Morgan Loveday, Peri Martin, Katie Queen, Maddie Wright

* * *

2020 all-OVC Boys Track and Field

IRONTON: Ben Chapman, Travis Wilson

COAL GROVE: Joe Abrams, Justin Hicks, Cory Borders, Dylan French, Luke Ferguson

PORTSMOUTH: John Nelson, Eric Purdy, Tayln Parker, Eugene Johnson, Matthew Fraulini, Chris Jenkins, Ty Pendleton, Tyler McCoy, Kaden Davis, Tanner Riley

SOUTH POINT: Mason Workman, Ryan Goodson, Seth Anderson

GALLIA ACADEMY: Logan Blouir, Ryan Donovsky, Ian Hill, Ethan Lawler, Cole Rose, Isaiah Stinson

ROCK HILL: Brady Floyd, T.J. McGinnis, Eli Baker, Blake Waller, Jasson Aguilera, Jordan Griffith

CHESAPEAKE: Kamren Harless, Brady Wilson, Joey Spears

FAIRLAND: Spencer Harris, Hunter Brewer, Ethan LaFon, Corbin Pyles, Michael Stitt