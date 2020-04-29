SSU Athletics to hold virtual info session

PORTSMOUTH — The SSU Athletics and Admissions staffs will be holding a virtual information session on Thursday afternoon through Zoom, according to university officials.
The session, which runs from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., will discuss the following:
* Becoming a student-athlete at SSU
* Sports offered
* Facilities
* Information about the NAIA and the Mid-South Conference
* Eligibilty requirements
Along with the April 30 session, additional topics and sports will be discussed during each of the following five Thursdays — with men’s and women’s basketball, bowling and swimming being discussed on May 7.
Future topics of discussion will be announced at a later date.
To tune into the virtual sessions, click on www.shawnee.edu/virtual-visit.
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club.