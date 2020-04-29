SSU Athletics to hold virtual info session

PORTSMOUTH — The SSU Athletics and Admissions staffs will be holding a virtual information session on Thursday afternoon through Zoom, according to university officials.

The session, which runs from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., will discuss the following:

* Becoming a student-athlete at SSU

* Sports offered

* Facilities

* Information about the NAIA and the Mid-South Conference

* Eligibilty requirements

Along with the April 30 session, additional topics and sports will be discussed during each of the following five Thursdays — with men’s and women’s basketball, bowling and swimming being discussed on May 7.

Future topics of discussion will be announced at a later date.

To tune into the virtual sessions, click on www.shawnee.edu/virtual-visit.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club.