SSU’s Freeland earns COC men’s tennis billing

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State sophomore tennis hand Jacob Freeland added to his list of honors as the Marietta native, one day after earning academic all-Mid-South Conference honors, was named to the Mid-South Conference’s Champions of Character unit on Thursday — in a release that was sent out by conference officials.

Freeland, who owns the men’s tennis program’s highest GPA with a 3.78 average, played at No. 3 singles throughout the 2019-20 season and teamed with Michigan native Zayden Rinehart to form SSU’s top doubles tandem.

Freeland won five matches between singles and doubles combined during the season.

Student-athletes are nominated for the Champions of Character Team by their coaches based on campus and community leadership, future ambition and demonstration of the five core character values of the NAIA, which include integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership.

