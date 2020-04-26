Price named to MSC Women’s Track COC Team

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State women’s track and field student-athlete Jessica Price finished off a career year by being named as one of nine individuals to the Mid-South Conference’s Champions of Character Team for the sport of women’s track and field.

Price, an upbeat personality who qualified for her first-ever NAIA National Championship this past winter, set personal-best times in the mile, the 3,000-meter run and the 5,000-meter run while posting an NAIA National ‘A’ Standard time two separate times in the 5,000.

She went on to set a personal-best time in the 5,000 at the NAIA National Preliminaries (17:41.86) to advance to the finals of the event, where she finished 10th.

In addition to her performance at the NAIA Championships, Price won Mid-South Conference championships in the mile and the 3,000-meter run by posting marks of 5:20.31 and 11:02.80 on the Bears’ behalf.

The Proctorville native added in a second-place showing in the 5,000.

Price’s award caps off another big week for the family.

Her sister, Julie, earned academic all-MSC honors on Wednesday as a result of the latter’s performance in the classroom.

Jessica then added in her Champions of Character nod Thursday morning.

Student-athletes are nominated for the Champions of Character Team by their coaches based on campus and community leadership, future ambition and demonstration of the five core character values of the NAIA, which include integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership.

