SSU women’s T&F puts 5 on academic all-MSC

PORTSMOUTH — The women’s track and field program at Shawnee State had five student-athletes — including juniors Alexis Putnam, Mallory Spencer and Marissa Smith and sophomores Julie Price and Rachel Clingman — named as academic all-MSC honorees according to conference officials.

Putnam, Spencer and Smith — who made the list for the second time in as many seasons eligible — led the way with their grade point averages.

Putnam, a native of Clarksburg, holds a perfect 4.0 GPA as a individualized studies major.

Spencer, who has a 3.89 GPA as a Shawnee State Honors Program member, is a biomedical sciences major while Smith holds a 3.62 GPA as a health sciences major.

Clingman and Price joined the trio on the list in their first seasons eligible for the award with their performance in the classroom.

Price, who holds a 3.57 GPA, is a nursing major while Clingman, who has a 3.27 GPA to her credit, is majoring in english humanities with a concentration in teaching language arts among seventh through 12th graders.

With the five academic all-MSC honorees to Shawnee State’s credit, the 2019-20 academic year marked the seventh consecutive season where SSU put at least five or more women’s track and field student-athletes on the list.

