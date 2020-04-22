When the sporting world stands still

Numerous times throughout my 23 years of life has the sporting world stood still.

But never like this.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has completely eliminated sports from our life. March madness canceled, NBA postponed, MLB postponed, NHL postponed, high school sports postponed, and spring college sports postponed. You get the idea.

For someone who is as invested into sports as much as myself, I am sorry. If you are anything like me, this has been one of the toughest times of your life. As I was calling the Mid-South Conference women’s basketball championship game having the time of my life, the final buzzer sounded and the Shawnee State Women’s basketball team captured the tournament championship.

Also as the buzzer sounded, a nightmare became a reality. Normal life as we knew it was going to be postponed. I looked down at my phone in excitement and looked up in disgust. I had been informed of possible cases of the coronavirus at Shawnee. Luckily, they came back negative, but they weren’t the only tests.

As time went on, more cases came back positive forcing Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to issue a stay-at-home order as many states followed suit.

Now all we can do is wonder what would have happened.

What team in the NCAA tournament field would have made the Cinderella story run? Did the Blue Jackets have another end of the season run in them to make the playoffs? Would Lebron return to the top of the throne and make Los Angles proud in wake of Kobe Bryant’s death?

Before this pandemic, everyone was looking forward to all these questions playing out in reality. Now, we sit and look around at what to do. We wonder what could have been. This has been a difficult time for everyone who in heavily involved in athletics at any level.

My dream job is to be a sports broadcaster for a professional organization. This pandemic has me turning on NBA2k20 and simulating the games, putting the volume on mute and call the game.

Crazy? Yes, it is. Desperate? Yes, it is. But it is a way for me to escape into my own little world of happiness. I am never happier than I am when I am broadcasting.

But, while all this is going on, gamers have always dreamed of this day. They don’t have to worry about going outside or to the grocery store, all they have to worry about is what video game they are going to put in next.

In terms of when this may end and when we might get to go back to our normal everyday life, who knows. But what I do know is, I can`t wait to get back behind that table and put a headset on and say, “Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Waller Gymnasium on the campus of Shawnee State University.” Doing so has been one of the highlights of my life.

While all sports are postponed, everyday life as we know it is paused, but we can look to the future.

If you`re a Reds fan I might add that never in a shortened season have the Reds not made the playoffs. The Bengals will still be able to draft Joe Burrow. NFL and college football seasons still have a great chance to proceed.

While everyone is looking at what to do about the sporting world being on pause or wondering how they`re going to make it out of this pandemic, remember, there are always bumps in the road for you to get where you want to be.

By Kyle McClellan Contributing Columnist

Kyle McClellan is a member of The Chronicle at Shawnee State University. Kyle is a senior with a major in sports management and a concentration in communication. His reporting interests are sports and music in the local area. Kyle is also part of Shawnee Sports Net, which call basketball games and other sports at Shawnee State. His hobbies are spending time with his friends, playing disc golf, playing PlayStation and football.

