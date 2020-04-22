SSU men’s golf puts 5 on academic all-MSC

PORTSMOUTH — The men’s golf program at Shawnee State set a new program standard on Monday morning — as five student-athletes were named to the academic all-Mid-South Conference list in a release sent out by conference officials.

Shawnee State’s men, who had already matched a win total not seen since the Spring 2005 campaign with its three-win fall semester, matched that effort in the classroom with its new program mark.

Roger Merb Invitational Medalist and West Union native Elijah McCarty, along with fellow Adams County native Patrick England of Seaman, set the high marks for the men’s golf program as both players achieved 3.85 grade point averages.

McCarty is a business administration major while England is majoring in psychology.

Behind that duo, a pair of Kentucky natives followed as Russell, Ky. native Ben Wilson and Flemingsburg, Ky. product Jordan Hughes each finished with GPAs north of 3.6.

Wilson, who posted a 3.65, is a social sciences major while Hughes, who holds a 3.63, is a business administration major.

Piketon’s Steven Zimmerman rounded out the list of honorees as the junior collected a 3.54 GPA as a business administration major.

The five honorees for the 2019-20 season best the previous high of three golfers in both the 2014-15 and 2017-18 seasons.

A.J. Hamilton, Rob Pell and Josh Zornes were honored in the 2014-15 campaign while Wilson, Dagan Abdon and Bobby Thomas were honored in the 2017-18 academic year.

The 2019-20 unit also tied for second place in the Mid-South Conference with their amount of MSC honorees, with Lindsey Wilson and Cumberlands (Ky.) also putting five players on the unit.

Only Campbellsville, who put six on the all-academic MSC list, had more.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club.