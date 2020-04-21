SSU men’s tennis puts 3 on academic all-MSC

PORTSMOUTH — Continuing on the strong academic performances from the spring sports contingent, the men’s tennis program at Shawnee State matched a program high by putting Jacob Freeland, Rodney Spriggs and Chase Ward on the academic all-Mid South Conference list — in a release put out by conference officials on Wednesday.

Freeland, who led the trio with a stout 3.79 GPA, earned academic All-MSC honors in his first season eligible for the award.

The sophomore is majoring in business administration.

Spriggs and Ward, who each made their third appearances on the academic All-MSC list, respectively, hold GPAs of 3.55 and 3.54, respectively.

Spriggs, a nursing major, is from nearby Lucasville while Ward, a sport management major, is from Waverly.

The honors for the trio allowed Freeland, Spriggs and Ward to match the 2017-18 unit for the most all-academic MSC honorees in the first four years of the program.

In that season, Spriggs, Ward and Matthew Bryant were the all-academic MSC honorees.

With the conclusion of the 2019-20 season, Spriggs and Ward became the first three-time all-academic MSC honorees in program history.

Ward, who assisted head coach Steve Boone this past season, also became the first four-year men’s tennis player in school history.

