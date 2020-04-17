Wilson caps college career with MSC COC Team honor

PORTSMOUTH — Russell, Ky. native and Shawnee State senior golfer Ben Wilson capped his college career with Mid-South Conference Champions of Character Team accolades, as announced by conference officials on Tuesday morning.

Student-athletes are nominated for the Champions of Character Team by their coaches based on campus and community leadership, future ambition and demonstration of the five core character values of the NAIA — which include integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership.

Wilson, who holds a 3.65 GPA in the classroom, was named as an academic all-MSC honoree in each of the three academic years that he was eligible for the award.

This past season, Wilson contributed heavily to SSU’s growth as a golf program both on and off the course of play as the Bears won three invitationals in a single semester this past fall — the first time since the Spring of 2005 that Shawnee State had accomplished such a feat.

He also was one of five individuals to earn academic all-MSC accolades in the 2019-20 campaign, which allowed the men’s golf program to set a new program record for the most academic honorees in a single season.

With his academic performance, Wilson became the second three-time academic All-MSC honoree in the history of the men’s golf program at Shawnee State.

He joins Rob Pell, who played for the Bears from the 2011-12 to 2014-15 seasons, on that strong list.

