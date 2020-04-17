SSU softball ties mark on academic all-MSC

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State’s 2020 softball unit achieved a program standard on Monday morning as 10 student-athletes from Steve Whittaker’s squad obtained academic All-Mid-South Conference accolades — tying the 2017 unit for the most honorees from an academic all-conference standpoint, in a release according to conference officials.

SSU, who also put each of its 10 eligible players on the list, was one of five schools in the Mid-South Conference to put 10 or more players on the all-academic MSC list.

The Bears tied Cumberland (Tenn.) for fourth overall, with only Thomas More (11), Pikeville (15), and Cumberlands, Ky. (17) posting more players on the unit.

Chesapeake native and sophomore outfielder Brooke Webb led the way for SSU on the all-academic MSC unit, posting a perfect 4.0 GPA as a exercise science major, while Wheelersburg native Kalle Coleman joined Webb in posting a strong grade point average with her 3.93 mark as a business adminstration major.

South Point’s Haley Rawlins joined her fellow locals in obtaining academic honors, posting a 3.8 while majoring in athletic training.

Sunterius Armstrong, a redshirt freshman by playing eligibility standards but a sophomore academically, accumulated a 3.78 in the classroom.

Lancaster product Ashtyn Saunders, with her 3.57 GPA in exercise science, gave the softball program five players who finished with a GPA of 3.5 or better.

Behind the main quintet, Catlettsburg, Ky.’s Ashton Rankin and Valley’s Faith Brown joined Webb, Coleman and Rawlins as local products to make the list.

Rankin, who notched a 3.45, is a nursing major while Brown, who obtained a 3.37, is an education major.

Circleville’s Bailey Kemp (3.33 GPA, health science), Mo Wolansky (3.30 GPA, exercise science), and Gracie Keplinger (3.28 GPA, occupational therapy) rounded out the list of academic all-MSC honorees.

Monday’s release marks the fourth season in a row that the Shawnee State softball program has put at least eight or more players on the academic all-MSC list.

In addition to the 10 players that earned academic honors in 2017 and 2020, the Bears put eight players on the list in 2018 and nine on the unit in 2019.

