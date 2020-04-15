As many people’s daily lives are upended with every passing day, times around the world and in the United States are as uncomfortable as they have been in decades. Sure, there have been many other times in history that we have faced the unknown, but it has been said on many instances that nobody alive has experienced anything quite like this. Society doesn’t know much about this disease, but what we do know is that it doesn’t discriminate. Whether it’s people being laid off from their jobs, schools shutting down for the foreseeable future, or any social gathering within the next few months, it has been put on hold. With agendas wiped cleaned, it has left everyone asking themselves the same question. What is there to look forward to?

This question hits home even more for sports fanatics across the world, as almost all sports leagues at every level have been postponed. Unfortunately, many people failed to see the significance of this situation until COVID-19 rid their lives of sports. The National Basketball Association was one of the most “proactive” leagues, wasting no time suspending their season only one day after Rudy Gobert tested positive for Coronavirus. Gobert testing positive was a sad day for NBA fans but in hindsight it could easily be a positive.

It got the attention of sports fans across the world and helped illustrate how the seriousness of the situation. With 259 games remaining in the NBA regular season, this truly is a nightmare turned reality for basketball fans.

In a time of uncertainty, and anxiety, people need some motivation. Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks said it best saying, “people need something to get excited about again.”

As the weeks pass, and the situation continues to get worse, there has been a “rising level of pessimism” among NBA circles, regarding the leagues chances of salvaging this season according to NBA insider, Brian Windhorst. Due to this, the NBA has been relentlessly searching for innovative ways to bring basketball back to starving sports fan across the world.

ESPN and the NBA are working on finalizing a deal to nationally televise players competing against each other in H-O-R-S-E. Each player competing would presumably play in their gyms within their homes. Just as you would on the playground, players would go shot for shot against one another until one player missed enough shots to spell out “horse” and a winner would be crowned. It is said that multiple high-profile players would compete. I think this would be a great idea. The world is overflown with bad news in recent weeks and I believe this can be something positive for sports fan, even if it is not the actual season.

I agree with Mark Cuban when he said people need something to get excited about again, and I feel like this situation will be able to do that, while keeping fans and players safe during this pandemic. Watching old reruns of a game you already know the ending to can only last for so long.

Adam Silver, the commissioner of the NBA, is not expected to make any decisions on the rest of the season until at least May, and we need something to look forward to until then. Every sign is pointing towards the NBA season being cancelled, after the Chinese Basketball Association was postponed indefinitely after failing to accomplish their goal of restarting their season in April.

This fun new idea the NBA has come up with could bring some positivity into a very depressing situation. Not only would this give NBA fans something to get excited about across the world, but it would also benefit fans of other sports fans as well while they wait for their sport to return. Society needs something that we can enjoy together, something that can bring people together again and bring back positive thinking.

In a time of uncertainty and panic, this can be one step closer to bringing back structure in the lives of many sports fans across the world. Nobody is claiming that this will ever compare to late season pushes for playoff spots for your favorite team, or playoff basketball, but it is something, and right now, something can go a long way.

Ben Vannatta is from Waverly, Ohio. He graduated from Waverly High School then went on to attend the University of Kentucky where he pursued a degree in Finance. After his first year at Kentucky, Ben decided to transfer closer to home and attend Shawnee State University to pursue his degree in Sports Management. Ben has an interest in reporting on sports, primarily the NBA and all things related. Ben’s hobbies include playing basketball, watching sports, playing video games, and hanging out with friends.

