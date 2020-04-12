Greenup County’s Stultz signs w/ Transylvania

LLOYD — Greenup County senior Drew Stultz signed his letter of intent to continue his education and golfing career at Translyvania University located in Lexington, Kentucky.

Stultz was one of three Musketeers who qualified for the 2019 KHSAA boys golf state tournament, alongside brother Dylan and Brett Bentley. At the Region 12 boys golf tournament during the fall, Greenuop County came in third as a team (322), just behind Montgomery County (311) and Mason County (315).

Stultz became the lone player from northeastern Kentucky to qualify for day two of the state golf tournament, finishing play with a score of 15-over (87).

Translyvania competes as an NCAA Division III member school and is coached by Brian Lane who also doubles as the TU men’s basketball coach during the winter sports season.

Greenup County senior Drew Stultz signed his letter of intent to continue his education and golfing career at Translyvania University located in Lexington, Kentucky. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_Drew-Stultz-_-Transy-1.jpg Greenup County senior Drew Stultz signed his letter of intent to continue his education and golfing career at Translyvania University located in Lexington, Kentucky. Courtesy of Greenup County Athletics