New turf installed at Trojan Coliseum

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth Trojans athletic director Joe Albrecht confirmed on Sunday that the Trojans’ athletic department oversaw the installation of new turf at the home of Portsmouth High School football — Trojan Coliseum.

Trojan Coliseum has been the home of Portsmouth football since the 2009 football season and was built as part of the Trojan Athletic Complex. The first official game at Trojan Coliseum took place Friday, Sept. 5 and was a 21-20 Portsmouth win over longtime rival Portsmouth West, a game also known as the “Clash in the Coliseum” . Portsmouth finished the 2009 season, narrowly missing the postseason.

Current Portsmouth coach Bruce Kalb is entering his third season as the head man on the sidelines, assuming all fall sports activities and in-person K-12 schools are deemed safe by public health officials amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In the first two seasons with Kalb at the helm, Portsmouth football made its’ return to the postseason with back-to-back Division V OHSAA playoff appearances and a combined 14-8 record.

Portsmouth graduates 14 seniors from their 44-man roster in 2019, including the program’s all-time leading rusher in Talyn Parker. Portsmouth’s offense has the benefit of bringing back their starting quarterback from the 2019 season, sophomore Drew Roe. Roe excelled in his first season under center for the Trojans, earning first team all-OVC honors while leading the Portsmouth offense.

