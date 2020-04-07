SSU women’s tennis program loaded with promise

PORTSMOUTH — Over the years, the Shawnee State University women’s tennis program has had talented individuals — such as Kyra Keeton, Jamee Boyd, Shelbie Wulfekamp, Ashley Fischer and Ashley O’Neill.

However, due to Steve Boone’s work on the recruiting trail and the hard work of those inside the women’s tennis program, there could be quite a few additional names that join that list by the end of their careers.

While the women’s tennis season came to an unfortunate and unexpected end on March 16 when the NAIA announced that it was canceling the 2020 spring athletic season, the squad finished the 2019-20 season with a 3-3 overall record.

They finished with a singles record of 16-20 and a doubles record of 11-7.

Freshman Katelyn Pauley had a good start to her first season with a 3-2 record in her five singles matches.

Junior Jessica Williard and sophomores Claire Carruthers and Regan Osborn all finished with even 3-3 records in singles.

Sophomore Molly Stockton and freshman Grace Eberhard both finished the year with singles records of 3-4 and 2-4 respectively.

The women’s team did pretty well in their doubles matches in the short-lived season.

The doubles teams of Williard and Osborn, along with Stockton and Pauley, led the way with a 4-2 record.

Willard and Carruthers finished with a 3-3 doubles record.

The women’s team will look to improve even further next year, as each of the program’s top six return — in addition to nine of its 11 letterwinners from the season.

SSU loses just two seniors in Jill Kelly and Shelby Hay, and has three incoming freshmen committed to the program in Allison Romito, Elizabeth Scott and Lacey Urban.

