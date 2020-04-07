Boone, men’s tennis program set to build for future success

Over the past half-decade, Steve Boone has been trying to position the men’s tennis team for positive growth going forward.

While the back half of the men’s tennis season was cancelled, Boone’s program, with the return of scoring contributors like Jacob Freeland, Zayden Rinehart, Austin Hanshaw, and Koby Hyde among others, has the room — and potential — to grow further.

Overall, the men’s tennis program finished with an overall record of 3-3 and a conference record of 0-2. As a team, they finished with a singles record of 17-19 and a doubles record of 9-9.

They had a good start in the fall portion of their schedule winning the first two matches against Heidelberg University 7-2 and Berea 4-0.

Hanshaw, Rinehart, senior Caspar Nolte, and Koby Hyde all finished the shortened season with a 3-3 record in singles. The quartet, along with Jacob Freeland, all posted an even 3-3 record in doubles. Senior Rodney Spriggs posted a singles and doubles record of 3-2 for the Bears, while Chase Ward, who helped the men’s and women’s tennis all season as an assistant coach, saw time in the Thomas More match

Hanshaw, Rinehart, Hyde, and Freeland look to add experience to the top six spots next season. Freshmen Harley Dixon and Tyler Hobbs will look to compete to be in those top spots next season, while Chase Downing, Max Mitchell, and Aiden White have already committed to joining the roster as incoming freshmen next season. Nolte, Spriggs, and Ward will graduate, with the latter pair serving as the first four-year players in SSU men’s tennis history.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club.