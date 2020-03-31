Pirates’ Davis plays tennis waiting game

WHEELERSBURG — Logan Davis is making the best of what has to be a double whammy.

As a junior at Wheelersburg High School, Davis — a Division II boys tennis district tournament qualifier from a year ago —is just one of the hundreds of Scioto County student-athletes which has had their spring sports season postponed not once, but now twice.

But unlike say softball, baseball or track and field, Davis’ sport is dependent upon playing on a tennis court — and assistance from a playing partner or two to completely simulate what one would face in an actual match.

However, Davis doesn’t dwell upon the negative of his season being postponed in response to the threat of the novel coronavirus, explaining he’s not frustrated “since we are all doing this for a bigger purpose so it isn’t wasted time”.

“As a student-athlete at Wheelersburg High School, I am quite disheartened that the OHSAA had to postpone our season. Tennis gives me a platform to grow with my team, create new bonds and also grow as a player so I have an opportunity to reach the next levels of my playing career,” said Davis. “However, I completely understand why the season is delayed and it is all for the betterment of our society to get healthier and ensure a safe environment for everyone.”

Like all other spring sports sanctioned by the Ohio High School Athletic Association, boys tennis is postponed until at least thru Friday, May 1 — as OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass stated in a memo to member schools late Tuesday.

On Monday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine extended the schools closure mandate in the Buckeye State thru May 1, whereas it originally extended thru April 5 — when first announced on March 12.

The OHSAA is currently in a dead period — which went into effect on March 16 to coincide with DeWine’s original order that ALL Ohio schools, both public and private, be closed effective on that date.

Spring sports, had they resumed in fact on April 6, did have a re-acclimation period of exactly one week —from Monday, April 6 thru Saturday, April 11.

As it stands now, no practices or competitions may occur through May 1, although the boys tennis tournament schedule starts with the Southeast District sectional tournament on Monday, May 11.

The annual Southeast-East Division II District Tournament, at Ohio University’s Tennis Center, is scheduled for Saturday, May 23 — with the annual state tournament set for the following weekend.

In addition to Wheelersburg, as per the Southeast District Athletic Board’s official website (www.sedab.org), there are eight other Scioto County schools which offered boys tennis in 2019.

They included Valley, Minford, Portsmouth, Portsmouth West, Notre Dame, Clay, East and New Boston.

As part of the postponement, Davis can not practice at the high school facilities, and is relegated to working out on his own — away from an actual tennis court.

However, he is making the most of that as April begins —without any official practice taking place.

“I still see people on different courts playing occassionally, but I have distanced myself from them in order to stay healthy. I’ve been running a few miles every day and using some of my own equipment to stay in shape,” said Davis. “One of my favorite things to work on is different types of serves, so I can always do that by myself”.

Indeed, Davis is making the best of a difficult situation.

Wheelersburg High School junior Logan Davis, a Division II boys tennis district tournament qualifier from last season, is playing the waiting game as the 2020 spring sports season is delayed until at least May 1. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/03/web1_4.2.20-Logan-Davis-BURG-.jpg Wheelersburg High School junior Logan Davis, a Division II boys tennis district tournament qualifier from last season, is playing the waiting game as the 2020 spring sports season is delayed until at least May 1. Courtesy of Ruth Boll

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @BoggsSports © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @BoggsSports © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved