South Canton’s Scott ready to bring championship pedigree to SSU

Elizabeth Scott is no stranger to winning.

During her high school career, Scott has been part of a South Canton tennis program that has, after all, won three consecutive conference championships.

Scott, a senior at Canton South, will look to continue that winning pedigree with the women’s tennis program as the Stark County native will begin playing tennis upon her arrival at Shawnee State in the fall.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to be able to sign with Shawnee State and continue my tennis career,” Scott said. “I am excited for the opportunities and experiences that I will have, and the friendships that I will be able to make.”

Scott, a strong contributor to the Lady ‘Cats through her four seasons of competition, helped lead Canton South to a Northeastern Buckeye Conference Championship in the conference’s final season in 2017, then guided the Lady ‘Cats to the conference’s first two girls tennis championship crowns in 2018 and 2019.

In addition to accomplishing those feats with Canton South, Scott helped lead the Lady ‘Cats to a 47-4 overall record in regular season play over the last three years — including an unblemished 24-0 mark in conference play — as Canton South went 15-0, 17-2, and 15-2 in Scott’s final three years of varsity competition.

Those regular season and conference marks allowed Canton South to extend their winning streak inside conference competition to an unblemished 26 matches in a row dating back to 2016, and allowed the girls tennis program to extend their consecutive winning seasons streak to 29 in a row.

“Keeping and enhancing our legacy as a school has been very important to me,” Scott said. “It really shows how much our team works for our success as well as all of the time and dedication that we have put into our tennis program over the last four years. Playing at Canton South was a lot of fun. Being able to compete against strong players from around the area as well as all over Ohio was a great experience over the last four years. Although we were a small team, I enjoyed the on-court and off-court bonding with our teammates and we were given many opportunities to play in tournaments as well as at districts.”

To cap off her career, Scott was able to advance to Division II OHSAA District competition on two occasions — once during her freshman season and the second time during her junior year. Scott played alongside Hannah Philippi during her first season at Canton South and played with Gracie Andrews in her second go-around at the district stage.

“My favorite memory as a tennis player, personally, would be going to districts during my junior year of high school with my tennis partner,” Scott said. “We worked really hard throughout the season, and I was really happy when we qualified to go. It was a great experience that I will never forget.”

Upon visiting her future home, Scott was sold from the outset.

“From the moment I got on campus, I fell in love,” Scott said. “I loved the smaller size of the campus, and all of the renovations done to improve the buildings and facilities, especially the new athletic center. I feel very safe on campus and I love the style of the apartments. I can certainly see myself living there for the next four years.”

In addition to the campus amenities, Scott was also pleased with SSU tennis coach Steve Boone and his character, as well as his commitment to assist and encourage his student-athletes.

“I really enjoyed meeting (Steve) Boone and being able to talk about the tennis program, as well as everything that it has to offer,” Scott said. “It can be seen that Coach Boone is very dedicated to the program, as well as his athletes’ successes on and off of the tennis court. I look forward to having him as my coach during my tennis career.”

As Scott begins her tennis journey at the next level, her goals are simple — to pursue a quality education, be a good teammate, improve as a player, and enjoy playing her passion.

“I hope to advance my tennis skills as well as to be able to compete against my competitors,” Scott said. “Most importantly, I want to have fun, make new friends and lasting memories, and be a reliable teammate that can be counted on.”

