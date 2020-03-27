Cummins, Snow named NAIA All-Americans

Throughout the storied history of the Shawnee State women’s basketball program, there have been many great moments filled with outstanding players and individuals.

However, it’s safe to say that Shawnee State’s Bailey Cummins and Brandie Snow rank among the best from the sacrifices that they’ve had to make, to their talent level, and last but not least, their improvement as individuals.

Cummins, the school’s all-time assist leader, became just the third player in the history of the Shawnee State women’s basketball program to earn three NAIA All-American accolades for a single career while Snow garnered NAIA All-American billing for the second time in as many seasons playing basketball for Shawnee State.

Brandie Snow

Snow, who notched Honorable Mention NAIA All-American status, capped off an outstanding season that saw the sophomore lead Shawnee State in steals (98) and steals per game (2.97) while finishing second in both points (498) and points per game (15.1) and rebounds (192) and rebounds per game (5.8).

The sophomore, a First-Team NAIA All-American honoree in the 2016-17 campaign, earned NAIA All-American honors for the second time by finishing 10th in the NAIA with her 98 steals and 11th in the country in steals per game. Snow also finished inside the national top-25 in field goal percentage (49.2) and total scoring.

Her status as an All-American further backs up an excellent year where Snow, who earned First-Team All-MSC honors alongside Cummins, also obtained Academic All-MSC accolades.

Snow, who has 917 points for her career, sits just 83 points away from the 1,000-point plateau. Her 164 career steals have Snow tied for 17th on the all-time steals list with SSU Hall of Famer Kim Danner, while her 2.4 career steals per game have Snow in a tie for fifth all-time in school history.

Bailey Cummins

Cummins, who earned NAIA All-American honors in each of her last three seasons took home First-Team NAIA All-American billing to cap off an individual campaign that easily ranks among the greatest ever at SSU.

Thursday’s inclusion on the primary list marked the second time in her career that Cummins earned First-Team NAIA All-American status, with the 2017-18 season — the point guard’s sophomore year — being the additional campaign that the Brooksville, Ky. native earned first team honors. Cummins collected second team accolades in 2018-19. She joins 2020 Shawnee State Hall of Famer Mandy Goin and former teammate Ashton Lovely as the only players in SSU women’s basketball history to ever be named to an All-American team three times in a career.

For her career, Cummins finished with 1,892 points, 656 assists, and 537 rebounds after a season where the Bracken County High School product averaged 18.7 points, 5.6 assists, four rebounds and two steals per game. It marked the third season in a row where Cummins averaged double-figures while putting up at least five assists and four rebounds per contest, and allowed the 5-8 guard to claim Mid-South Conference Player of the Year honors.

Additionally, Cummins finished the 2019-20 season ranked third in total assists (185), fourth in total scoring (616), seventh in free throw percentage (88.6), seventh in assists per game (5.6), and 10th in points per game (18.7). She was also named as a CoSIDA NAIA Academic All-District honoree and made the Mid-South Conference’s All-Academic Team in every season that she was eligible.

On the all-time Shawnee State list, Cummins ranks inside the top-12 in school history in 16 different categories:

First in school history in career assists (656)

First in school history in career assists per game (4.8)

First in career free throw percentage (87.1)

First in school history in career starts (135)

Tied for first in school history in single-season assists (185)

Tied for first in school history in career games played (137)

Second, third, and sixth best marks in single-season free throw percentage (88.8, ‘19-20, 88.6, ‘17-18 and 85.7, ‘16-17)

Third in career field goals made (708)

Third in school history in career three-point field goal percentage (40.6)

Third-best single season three-point field goal percentage in school history (46.9)

Fourth in career points (1,892)

Fifth in career field goals attempted (1433)

Seventh in season minutes played all-time (35.1)

Eighth in career three-point field goals made (198)

Eighth in career steals (207)

11th in career defensive rebounds (474)

Additional

Thursday’s release marked the seventh season in a row that Shawnee State has put at least two players on the NAIA All-American list. All of those seasons have come under the direction of Jeff Nickel.

