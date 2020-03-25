Horton non-renewed at Valley

LUCASVILLE — Eric Horton had been looking forward to coaching boys basketball at Valley High School for not only next season, but beyond.

Unfortunately for Horton, the Valley Local Schools Board of Education have other ideas.

That’s because Horton, on Wednesday, officially confirmed that he had been informed on Tuesday that his supplemental contract as Valley boys basketball head coach will be non-renewed for the 2020-21 academic year.

Horton also expressed his desire to not publicly comment on the non-renewal, although he did inform his team on Tuesday night.

The Indians, under Horton’s two-year tutelage, overcame inexperience at the varsity level to go 9-15 this past season —after a similar 9-16 2019 campaign, but one in which Valley upset second-seeded Eastern Brown to capture a Division III sectional championship.

It was Valley’s first sectional championship since 2016, as the Indians returned to the sectional final this past season — this time as a Division IV program.

Horton had another young roster made up of primarily freshmen and juniors, as only two seniors —Kayden Mollette and Mason Zaler —graduate.

The Indians, after a 5-9 Southern Ohio Conference Division II slate in his first season, went 6-10 in the league this year —as Eastern entered the larger-school division.

Valley High School Athletic Director Darren Crabtree did not return a text message on Wednesday seeking comment.

