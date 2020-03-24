Duduit, Conley named RSC Scholar-Athletes

MIDDLETOWN — The University of Rio Grande has placed five players on the 2019-20 River States Conference Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete Team.

Student-athletes named are those which have a 3.25 grade-point average or higher, have at least two semesters of attendance prior to the current term, participate in an RSC sport and are nominated by their institution.

Sixty student-athletes were named to this year’s team.

Rio Grande’s list of honorees included senior Megan Duduit of Minford, junior Makayla Liedtke of Beverly, sophomore Avery Harper of Seaman, and the freshman duo of Lexi Woods of Waverly and Aaliyah Howell of Gallipolis.

WVU Tech led all programs with 11 team members named.

The NAIA sponsors a similar award program, the NAIA-Daktronics Scholar-Athlete, which is awarded to juniors and seniors with a 3.50 GPA or higher.

Conley named RSC Scholar-Athlete

MIDDLETOWN — Five representatives of the University of Rio Grande are among the 40 student-athletes named to the 2020 River States Conference Men’s Indoor Track & Field Scholar-Athlete Team.

To be named, student-athletes must have a 3.25 grade-point average or higher, have at least two semesters of attendance prior to the current term, participate in an RSC sport and be nominated by their institution.

Rio Grande’s honorees included seniors Daulton Duvall of Flatwoods (Ky.), Adam Champer of Malvern, Zack Collins of Newark and Ethan Greenawalt of Orlando (Fla.) and junior Trace Conley of Minford.

Indiana-University East led all men’s indoor track and field squads with eight members named.

The NAIA sponsors a similar award program, the NAIA-Daktronics Scholar-Athlete, which is awarded to juniors and seniors with a 3.50 GPA or higher.