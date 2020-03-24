SSU women’s golf positioning itself for major strides in future

When a program gets formulated from scratch, it takes time for said program to develop into a consistent contender.

After all, as the cliched saying goes, Rome wasn’t built in a day.

As the Shawnee State women’s golf program continues to move forward, the efforts of Holley Hart, Ellie Schneider, Emily Hayes, Sophia Horn, Erika Martin, and Skylar Sayre can’t be overlooked in sustaining that effort.

Of those six individuals, two are of junior eligibility and three were in their first year playing for the Bears, which gives SSU an excellent chance to continue building a program that has already landed four additional players in its 2020 recruiting class.

Hart finishes season out in strong fashion

From the opening invitational of her career, Holley Hart has proven to be a factor in Shawnee State’s scoring efforts.

The junior’s hard-working efforts paid off in what ended up being the last invitational of the season, as the Falmouth, Ky. native won her first career invitational with her win at the Roger Merb Invitational. Hart shot back-to-back 86s at the event.

For the year, Hart finished inside the top-20 in three of the Bears’ four meets on the year. She also finished in a tie for sixth at the UPike Fall Invitational, and shot her lowest score of the fall by posting a 76 in the second of two 18-hole rounds.

Schneider, Horn show potential

In the opening meet of the season for the SSU women, Shawnee State’s Ellie Schneider posted an excellent showing with a 10th place finish in a 38-player field at the Kentucky Christian Fall Invitational. Sophia Horn added in two top-20 finishes of her own, finishing sixth at the Roger Merb Invitational in October and posting a 20th place finish at the UPike Fall Invitational.

Along with Hart, Horn and Schneider will each be back, which means that SSU will return each of its five top-10 invitational finishes from last fall.

Additional

