Fraulini lands all-OVC for 3rd time

PORTSMOUTH — Matthew Fraulini, for the third and final time, was rightly rewarded at the all-league level.

That’s because Fraulini —the Portsmouth High School senior standout who averaged 17 points per game, was named first-team all-Ohio Valley Conference boys basketball for the third time —as the 2019-20 list was officially released on Saturday.

Fraulini, standing six-feet and two-inches tall, was one of two Trojans selected for first-team honors —as his first-team accolades include all three of his final three years.

In scoring his 1,000th career point as a senior, Fraulini led the Trojans to a fifth-place finish in the OVC — with a conference record of 6-8.

Fraulini was joined from Portsmouth on the first-team unit by 6-2 junior Miles Shipp, as sophomore Drew Roe recorded Honorable Mention.

Both are first-time all-conference choices.

The all-OVC squads are selected by the league’s coaches, as each of the eight teams — Fairland (13-1), Chesapeake (12-2), South Point (9-5), Ironton (8-6), Portsmouth (6-8), Gallia Academy (5-9), Coal Grove (3-11) and Rock Hill (0-14) — are allotted one Honorable Mention pick apiece.

Fairland, which captured the outright OVC championship for the fifth consecutive season, had three first-team picks — as Chesapeake, South Point, Ironton and Portsmouth placed second thru fifth and thus amounted two first-teamers each.

The remaining three clubs, including Gallia Academy, had one first-team choice.

While no Player of the Year is officially selected, a Coach of the Year is —and Fairland coach Nathan Speed repeated for that honor for the fifth season in a row.

Fairland’s trio of first-team selections was Jacob Polcyn, Aiden Porter and Clayton Thomas, as the Dragons’ lone loss in the OVC this season came at the hands of Gallia Academy.

Other first-team selections included Levi Blankenship and Trent Dearth for Chesapeake, Chance Gunther and Austin Webb of South Point, and Reid Carrico and Jordan Grizzle of Ironton.

Logan Blouir of Gallia Academy, Evan Gannon of Coal Grove and Brayden Stamper of Rock Hill rounded out the first-team list.

First-team repeaters from a year ago included Thomas, Blankenship, Gunther, Webb and Fraulini —while Honorable Mention spots from last season featured Porter and Carrico.

Webb was also first team two years back (2018), as was Carrico at Honorable Mention.

Cory Borders of Coal Grove, a first-teamer last season but was injured for the first half of this winter, was Honorable Mention — as South Point’s Brody Blackwell and Rock Hill’s Logan Hankins were repeat Honorable Mention picks.

The other Honorable Mentions for this year were Roe, Ironton’s Collin Freeman, Chesapeake’s Josh Cox and Fairland’s Gavin Hunt.

Portsmouth senior Matthew Fraulini was a three-time honoree on the all-Ohio Valley Conference boys basketball team, including as a three-time first-teamer this past season. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/03/web1_3.24.20-Fraulini-PHS-all-OVC.jpg Portsmouth senior Matthew Fraulini was a three-time honoree on the all-Ohio Valley Conference boys basketball team, including as a three-time first-teamer this past season. Courtesy of Kent Sanborn of www.southernohiosportsphotos.com

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @BoggsSports © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @BoggsSports © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved