Hughes makes all-OVC for 3rd time

PORTSMOUTH — The third time was the charm for Portsmouth High School senior Hannah Hughes.

That’s because Hughes — who averaged 17.7 points per game — was the lone Lady Trojan to land first-team all-Ohio Valley Conference girls basketball honors, which have been officially announced.

Hughes is now a three-time all-OVC honoree, having made Honorable Mention in both her freshman and junior seasons.

She led the young Lady Trojans to a 3-11 league record, which was good for sixth-place —and just ahead of 2-12 Gallia Academy and Rock Hill.

Hughes was joined on the all-league list from Portsmouth by sophomore Nia Trinadad, who earned Honorable Mention.

The all-OVC squads are selected by the league’s coaches, as each of the eight teams — Coal Grove (13-1), Ironton (12-2), Fairland (10-4), South Point (9-5), Chesapeake (5-9), Portsmouth (3-11), Gallia Academy (2-12) and Rock Hill (2-12) — are allotted one Honorable Mention pick apiece.

Coal Grove, which captured the outright OVC championship this season after sharing it with Fairland for the 2019 campaign, garnered three all-league first-team selections — while Ironton, Fairland, South Point and Chesapeake chalked up two apiece for finishing from second thru fifth.

The remaining three clubs, including Portsmouth, had one first-team choice.

While no Player of the Year is officially selected, a Coach of the Year is —and Coal Grove coach Rick Roach repeated for that honor for this season.

Roach shared the award with Jon Buchanan of Fairland for last year.

Coal Grove’s trio of first-teamers was Addi Dillow, Kaleigh Murphy and Abbey Hicks, while Lexie Arden and Samantha LaFon were first-teamers for Ironton and Tomi Hinkle and Jenna Stone for Fairland.

Emilee Whitt and Emilee Carey were South Point’s first-team picks, as were Blake Anderson and Maddie Ward for Chesapeake.

Along with Hughes, Gallia Academy’s Maddy Petro and Rock Hill’s Lucy Simpson were first-team choices.

First-team repeaters from a season ago included Dillow, Whitt, Carey, Petro and Ward — as Stone, LaFon, Anderson and Hughes were all Honorable Mention.

Rock Hill’s Honorable Mention selection, Makayla Scott, repeated to that same level from last year — as Simpson was an Honorable Mention honoree two years back (2018).

South Point’s Maddy Khounvalong was named Honorable Mention in 2018, 2019 and lastly in 2020.

Gallia Academy senior Alex Barnes was Honorable Mention as a freshman in addition to this year, and was a first-team all-OVC selection as a sophomore.

The other Honorable Mention selections for this year were Chesapeake’s Emily Duncan, Fairland’s Emma Marshall, Ironton’s Elli Williams and Coal Grove’s Elli Holmes.

Whitt was actually a four-time first-team selection and Ironton’s Arden for three seasons, as Arden missed all of her junior year with an injured knee.

Portsmouth senior Hannah Hughes was a three-time honoree on the all-Ohio Valley Conference girls basketball team, including as a first-time first-teamer this past season.

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

