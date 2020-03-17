Robertson lands 3rd-team all-Ohio

WAVERLY — When Waverly wanted, or especially needed, points — it turned to Trey Robertson.

And often times, most times in fact, Robertson delivered.

As a result, Robertson —rightly rewarded — was named to the Division II third-team all-Ohio boys basketball list on Tuesday, as the five-foot nine-inch sophomore standout shooting guard averaged 21-and-a-half points per game.

The Tigers, which went 17-5 in the regular season and were the Southern Ohio Conference Division II runners-up to Wheelersburg before winning a sectional championship, handed Wheelersburg its only league loss (68-59 victory at Wheelersburg on Jan. 7).

In that contest, Robertson went off for 36 points, as he also erupted for 27 points in the two teams’ Feb. 13 rematch —which Wheelersburg won 60-54 in overtime and earned a share of the SOC II title in the process.

The annual all-Ohio boys basketball teams, as this is officially the third season for such, are selected by an Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association panel — with the Associated Press no longer affiliated with ANY all-district and/or all-Ohio teams.

All players which make first-team all-district automatically earn — AT LEAST — Special Mention all-Ohio, while all second-team all-district selections automatically make Honorable Mention all-state.

The all-Ohio teams are announced during the week of the respective gender’s state tournament.

Robertson was one of two Waverly representatives on the all-state unit —as six-foot five-inch sophomore Will Futhey, who averaged 11 points per game, earned Honorable Mention.

Both Robertson and Futhey are first-time all-Ohio honorees, as the Tigers are coached by Robertson’s father Travis Robertson.

Robertson was one of three Southeast District Division II players to be named higher than Special Mention, as Jackson senior Caleb Wallis was first team — while Fairfield Union senior Huston Harrah was a second-team choice.

Wallis was the Southeast District Division II Player of the Year, while Harrah hailed runner-up honors.

The top Division II all-Ohio awards went to George Mangus of Lima Shawnee for POY and to Devin Fulk of Heath for COY.

Brandon Noel of Chillicothe, the Southeast District Division I Player of the Year, was first team in the largest-school division.

Last week, the girls Division II all-Ohio team was officially announced, and Waverly junior Zoiee Smith repeated to the Honorable Mention club.

Steve Kalinoski, bench boss for regional runner-up and undefeated in the regular season Circleville, was the Division II Girls Coach of the Year.

Also representing the Southeast District for the Division II girls were first-teamers Kenzie McConnell of Circleville and Faith Stinson of Sheridan, repeat all-Ohio second-teamer Morgan Bentley of Vinton County, and first-time third-teamer Abbie Smith of Warren.

Sammi Mikonowicz of Rossford was the D-II POY.

For a complete list of the Division I and Division II all-Ohio honorees, please see Wednesday’s edition of The Portsmouth Daily Times.

Waverly's Trey Robertson (4) earned Division II third-team all-Ohio honors from the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association.

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

