Sexton leads all-Ohio boys

COLUMBUS — Kyle Sexton, simply put, did it all for the New Boston Tigers.

Standing six-foot and five-inches tall, the junior Sexton ran the point, shot from the wing, played in the post, and put up consistent — and strong — scoring and rebounding numbers night after night.

As a result, Sexton — rightly rewarded — was named to the Division IV first-team all-Ohio boys basketball list on Monday, and was the only Scioto County player to be chosen for one of the top three all-state teams.

The annual all-Ohio boys basketball teams, as this is officially the third season for such, are selected by an Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association panel — with the Associated Press no longer affiliated with ANY all-district and/or all-Ohio teams.

All players which make first-team all-district automatically earn — AT LEAST — Special Mention all-Ohio, while all second-team all-district selections automatically make Honorable Mention all-state.

The all-Ohio teams are announced during the week of the respective gender’s state tournament.

Sexton was selected as the Southeast District Division IV Player of the Year —having averaged exactly 19 points per game and 13.8 rebounds per.

He also averaged 5.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 2.3 steals, and scored his 1,000th career point as a junior.

Sexton, who spearheaded the Tigers to an historic season, was also nominated for the state POY award —which went to Zach Rasile of McDonald.

In fact, Sexton tied three other players — including Rasile — for the maximum number of points in OPSWA’s voting process, but finished fourth in the actual voting for the Division IV Player of the Year.

The Tigers, which went 21-1 in the regular season including a perfect 14-0 in the Southern Ohio Conference Division I, won their first SOC championship since sharing in the 1996-97 season —and last winning it outright in 1970-71.

New Boston was ranked in the top three in all seven of the weekly Associated Press Division IV statewide polls, including finishing third, and claimed a second consecutive sectional championship.

For Sexton, it was his third all-Ohio selection in as many years —as he was an Honorable Mention pick two years back before landing Special Mention last season.

Sexton was joined on the all-Ohio list by four fellow SOC I representatives — New Boston junior teammate Tanner Voiers, Green senior Gage Sampson, Ironton St. Joseph senior Zach Roach and Symmes Valley senior Jack Leith.

Sampson and Leith repeated as Special Mention, as Roach was an Honorable Mention choice a year ago.

Earning Honorable Mention this season are senior Brayden Bockway of South Webster, junior Shaden Malone of Clay, and senior Ryan Payne of Ironton St. Joe.

The Coach of the Year in Division IV was Federal Hocking’s Jonathan Thompson, as Peebles senior Weston Browning and Trimble sophomore Blake Guffey garnered second-team accolades.

Speaking of second team, two Southeast District players reached that level in Division III — Zane Trace senior Cam Evans (6-0, 21.4 ppg) and Oak Hill senior Chase Hammond (6-4, 20.0 ppg).

Evans, in fact, was the Southeast District Division III Player of the Year — as he repeated to the all-state second team after earning the same level last season in Division II.

A pair of Scioto County individuals, senior Matthew Fraulini of Portsmouth and junior J.J. Truitt of Wheelersburg, were named to the Special Mention list in Division III —while Minford’s Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis and Ironton’s Reid Carrico claimed Division III Honorable Mention.

Fraulini, Truitt and Hammond were all Honorable Mention selections in 2019.

The top Division III all-Ohio awards went to C.J. Anthony of Harvest Prep for POY and to Troy Dolick of Ridgewood for COY.

For a complete list of the Division III and Division IV all-Ohio honorees, please see Tuesday’s edition of The Portsmouth Daily Times.

New Boston’s Kyle Sexton (24) captured Division IV first-team all-Ohio honors from the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/03/web1_3.17.20-Sexton-all-Ohio.jpg New Boston’s Kyle Sexton (24) captured Division IV first-team all-Ohio honors from the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association. Courtesy of Kent Sanborn of www.southernohiosportsphotos.com

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @BoggsSports © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

