More SSU events are postponed

PORTSMOUTH — As part of cautionary measures and methods to continue surveying COVID-19, Shawnee State’s Spring Combine set for men’s soccer on Sunday, March 22 has been postponed to a later date.

The 2020 Spring Bear Run that was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 4 has also been postponed to a date to be announced later.

Shawnee State’s next Open House — which was scheduled for Friday, March 27 — has been canceled.

SSU will continue to monitor the situation and follow any regulations and procedures set forth by the Mid-South Conference, the NAIA and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

Shawnee State has already announced that contests against all outside competition will be suspended through March.

Shawnee State University recommends fans to continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Visit https://www.shawnee.edu/health and https://www.cdc.gov/ for updates.