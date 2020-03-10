SSU baseball non-conference matchup with Bluefield postponed

The baseball program at Shawnee State has postponed its Tuesday matchup with Bluefield (Va.) due to inclement weather, according to head coach Phil Butler.

Overnight rain, which has carried over into the morning, forced the adjustment in the schedule. The matchup, which was a planned 1 p.m. doubleheader to begin with, had been moved to a 3 p.m., single nine-inning affair prior to Tuesday morning’s calloff.

Shawnee State’s baseball program will head to Columbia, Ky. for a three-game series this weekend against Lindsey Wilson in Mid-South Conference competition. Game time is set for 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT.

