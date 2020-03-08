Snow’s Career-high 32 leads SSU past Cumberlands (Ky.)

Fresh off of a First-Team All-MSC honor in Thursday evening’s Mid-South Conference women’s basketball banquet, Brandie Snow showed why she earned said honor Friday evening as the standout two-way wing put up a career-high 32 points to lead Shawnee State to a 92-67 plastering of Cumberlands (Ky.) in the Mid-South Conference Quarterfinals.

While Snow’s efforts proved to be outstanding, Shawnee State’s entire unit stepped up as the Bears started off the Mid-South Conference Tournament off right with a 25-point victory, its second such win in terms of point margin over a Mid-South Conference foe this season. Shawnee State forced Cumberlands into 21 turnovers, and the Patriots collected just six assists as a team as SSU ran roughshod over UC.

Forecast in Bowling Green: Pouring Snow

The forecast in Bowling Green was far from comfortable — a high of 48 and a low of 27 — but in the gym, Brandie Snow’s play on both ends of the floor may as well have had Cumberlands sliding on ice from all the buildup that Snow created with her play on the hardwood.

Snow, who posted her 32 points on an efficient 14-of-22 from the floor, scored 13 first-quarter points and never looked back as Shawnee State led throughout the last 37-and-a-half-minutes of the MSC Quarterfinal. Snow added in a team-high nine rebounds and tied a team-best with four assists in her triumphant return to the Mid-South’s biggest stage.

Roney continues upward climb

Throughout the year, junior forward Carson Roney continued her improvement in all facets as her conditioning and comfort level began catching up with her obvious ability. Roney posted 14 of her 21 points in the first half as the junior’s 21 tallies and seven rebounds backed up her standing as a Second-Team All-MSC performer in 2019-20 — if not exceeded it.

Wingeier plays big off of the bench

As big as Snow was, Shawnee State’s bench was just as crucial. The Bears’ bench finished the 40-minute affair by outscoring the Patriots’ bench by a 42-17 margin — but the margin was as much as 40-9 at one point before both units began subbing freely thanks in large part due to Leah Wingeier’s performance.

Wingeier posted each of her eight points and four rebounds in the opening half, while shooting 3-of-3 from the field, and helped give Vilma and Carla Covane fits as the pair had to take 24 shots to finish with their 23 combined points. Each player shot at or below 45.5 percent from the floor in the win. The 6-5 junior was one of 11 SSU players to score in the contest.

Additional

No. 3-seeded Shawnee State will face No. 2-seeded Lindsey Wilson at 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT in the Mid-South Conference Semifinals. The winner will advance to play either No. 1 Campbellsville or No. 4 Thomas More in Monday evening’s MSC Championship Game.

