Notre Dame season ends in Regional Final loss to Fort Frye

PICKERINGTON — The Notre Dame Lady Titans saw their 2019-20 season come to an end in a 49-31 loss to Fort Frye in a Division IV Regional Final hosted by Pickerington North High School.

31 points is a season-low point total for the Lady Titans as Saturday’s loss is their first to a team from the state of Ohio.

Notre Dame finishes their season 24-3 and graduate Taylor Schmidt, Olivia Smith, Lauren Campbell, Cassie Schaefer, and Paetyn Collins from their regional runner-up finish.

The Notre Dame faithful cheer on their Lady Titans ahead of Saturday's Division IV Regional Final between the Lady Titans and Fort Frye hosted by Pickerington North High School.

Staff Report

