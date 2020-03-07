Notre Dame season ends in Regional Final loss to Fort Frye

PICKERINGTON — The Notre Dame Lady Titans saw their 2019-20 season come to an end in a 49-31 loss to Fort Frye in a Division IV Regional Final hosted by Pickerington North High School.
31 points is a season-low point total for the Lady Titans as Saturday’s loss is their first to a team from the state of Ohio.
Notre Dame finishes their season 24-3 and graduate Taylor Schmidt, Olivia Smith, Lauren Campbell, Cassie Schaefer, and Paetyn Collins from their regional runner-up finish.
Check back Sunday afternoon and in Monday’s edition of the Portsmouth Daily Times for a full-recap of Saturday’s Regional Final.
