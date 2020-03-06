SSU’s Price qualifies for NAIA National Finals

The indoor track and field program enjoyed a successful first day of competition at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships on Thursday afternoon — as Shawnee State’s Jessica Price qualified for the NAIA National Finals in the women’s 5,000-meter run while fellow upperclassman runner Steven Adams just missed NAIA National Final qualification by less than five full seconds in the men’s 5,000-meter run.

Price, who ran a 17:41.86 to become one of 11 runners to break the 17:45 barrier in the women’s 5,000m, easily bested her previous personal record of 18:06.35 en route to finishing in eighth place overall and qualifying for the national finals in the event.

The Proctorville native will likely have to PR again in Saturday’s finals to advance to a higher standing, but Price certainly has an opportunity to do so.

The Fairland graduate sits just over two seconds off of second-place Jacinda Kwambai, who ran a 17:39.10 for Oklahoma City.

Savannah College of Art and Design-Atlanta’s Emily Kearney posted the fast mark of the day with a 17:36.17.

In addition to qualifying for the 5,000-meter run NAIA National Final, and setting her new PR, Price finished eight slots above her pre-race seeding of 16th.

Adams, who posted a 15:13.55 in the men’s 5,000-meter run prelims, just missed the necessary mark for national qualification.

The senior finished less than five seconds back of William Carey’s Jacob Kipkogei — who ran a 15:08.61 — to come within striking distance of a top-12 finish.

However, Adams’ 15:13.55 was more than three seconds faster than the time that the Pickaway County native set less than two weeks ago — a 15:16.61 — that won the Mid-South Conference Championships.

The senior also finished six places above his pre-race seed of 21st.

Shawnee State’s Seth Farmer began his quest to defend his 2019 NAIA One Mile National Championship on Friday.

If Farmer qualified, he — like Price — will be racing on Saturday, with the former running at 1:35 p.m. and the latter running at 4:35 p.m.

