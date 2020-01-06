Notre Dame, Wheelersburg ranked in first AP girls basketball poll

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Teams from Southeast District are in BOLD.

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (10) 12-0 113

2, Dublin Coffman 10-0 81

2, Tol. Notre Dame (1) 8-2 81

4, Pickerington Cent. (2) 9-1 78

5, Huber Hts. Wayne 11-1 59

6, Kettering Fairmont 8-1 53

7, Newark 11-1 52

8, Akr. Hoban (2) 8-0 49

9, Massillon Jackson 11-1 42

10, Cols. Watterson 11-0 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Springboro 35. 12, Medina 32. 13, Can. Glenoak 27. 14, W. Chester Lakota W. 24. 15, Canfield 23. 16, Sylvania Southview 22. 17, Loveland 19. 18, Cin. Walnut Hills 17. 18, Warren Harding (1) 17.

DIVISION II

1, Circleville (3) 13-0 105

2, Napoleon (2) 11-0 90

3, Tol. Rogers (5) 8-2 82

4, Bellevue (2) 11-0 73

5, Thornville Sheridan 9-1 65

6, Day. Carroll (1) 9-2 62

7, Plain City Jonathan Alder 8-2 48

8, Shaker Hts. Laurel (2) 6-2 44

9, McArthur Vinton County 10-2 39

10, Dresden Tri-Valley 9-2 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Cin. Indian Hill 31. 11, Alliance Marlington 31. 13, Beloit W. Branch (1) 30. 14, Akr. Buchtel 21. 15, Lima Bath 20. 16, Poland Seminary 17. 17, Cin. Mt. Healthy 14. 18, Zanesville Maysville 13. 19, Shelby 12. 19, Lancaster Fairfield Union 12.

DIVISION III

1, Cols. Africentric (9) 9-2 103

2, Sardinia Eastern (3) 13-0 80

3, Castalia Margaretta 11-1 79

4, Elyria Cath. (1) 8-1 65

5, Versailles 9-4 51

6, Cardington-Lincoln 9-1 50

7, Wheelersburg 9-1 43

8, Tontogany Otsego 9-0 41

9, Berlin Hiland (2) 10-0 39

10, Ironton 9-1 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Cin. Purcell Marian 33. 11, Findlay Liberty-Benton 33. 13, W. Liberty-Salem 31. 14, Mt. Gilead (1) 28. 15, Cin. Summit Country Day 24. 16, Worthington Christian 15. 16, Chillicothe Southeastern 15. 18, Williamsburg 12. 18, Youngs. Liberty 12. 18, Garrettsville Garfield 12.

DIVISION IV

1, Ft. Loramie (6) 10-0 101

2, Minster (2) 9-2 82

3, Portsmouth Notre Dame 10-0 72

4, Maria Stein Marion Local (1) 11-0 69

4, Tol. Christian (2) 11-0 69

6, Cin. Country Day (3) 9-0 61

7, New Madison Tri-Village (1) 11-0 55

8, Sugar Grove Berne Union 10-1 45

9, Cortland Maplewood (1) 10-0 34

10, Ft. Recovery 8-2 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Berlin Center W. Reserve 31. 12, McDonald 29. 13, Cornerstone Christian 28. 14, Mechanicsburg 27. 15, Newark Cath. 22. 16, Glouster Trimble 21. 17, Belpre 19. 17, Louisville Aquinas 19. 19, Ottoville 12. 19, Pitsburg Franklin Monroe 12.

Wheelersburg junior Ellie Kallner handles the ball as her Pirates are off to a 10-1 start to the ‘19-20 campaign. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/01/web1_Ellie-Kallner-_-Burg-Ironton-2.jpg Wheelersburg junior Ellie Kallner handles the ball as her Pirates are off to a 10-1 start to the ‘19-20 campaign. Courtesy of Kent Sanborn of southernohiosportsphotos.com Notre Dame junior Isabel Cassidy (20) dribbles during a Lady Titans win in their 10-0 start to the ‘19-20 season. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/01/web1_Isabel-Cassidy-_-ND-SV-2.jpg Notre Dame junior Isabel Cassidy (20) dribbles during a Lady Titans win in their 10-0 start to the ‘19-20 season. Courtesy of Kent Sanborn of southernohiosportsphotos.com

Staff Report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved