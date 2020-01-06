12/30 Recaps: Northwest, Green girls earn wins

Boys

Jackson 67, Minford (5-3, 3-2 SOC II) 57

Minford fell to Jackson in non-league play on Monday 67-57 to fall to 5-3 just ahead of the new year.

Nathan McCormick scored a team-high 23 in the loss, Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis scored 13, Trenton Zimmerman scored 10, Adam Crank scored five, and Andy Crank and Skyler Knore score three apiece.

Minford will travel to Wheelersburg Friday for a key SOC II bout.

Fordham Prep (N.Y.) 76, Portsmouth (3-6, 0-3 OVC) 49

Portsmouth fell in their final game of the KSA Holiday Tournament in Orlando, Florida to Fordham Prep (N.Y.) by a score of 76-49. The Trojans fall to 3-6 just ahead of the new year.

Miles Shipp led the Trojans with a team-high 16 points in Monday’s loss to Fordham Prep. Drew Roe and Matthew Fraulini each scored 12 points, Amare Johnson scored four, Jesse Dixon scored three, and Donavon Carr scored two.

South Gallia 69, East (0-8, 0-4 SOC I) 23

East fell in non-league play to South Gallia on Monday 69-23 to fall to 0-8.

Austin Smith and Hagen Metzler scored five apiece for the Tartans, Chase Coyle and Andrew Pyles scored three apiece, and Kyle Winston, Landehn Pernell and Bryson Ramirez scored two apiece.

East will host Notre Dame on Thursday in SOC I play.

Girls

Green (7-3, 5-2 SOC I) 58, Hannan (W. Va.) 41

Green traveled to and defeated Hannan on Monday to improve to 7-3 through their first 10 games.

Kame Sweeney scored a season-high 26 points in Monday’s win while Kasey Kimbler score 17, Anna Knapp scored seven, and Brelan Baldridge, Alex Smith, Kaylee Christian, and Charli Blevins scored two apiece.

Green will host Rock Hill in non-league play, Saturday.

Northwest (9-1, 5-1 SOC II) 50, Whiteoak 19

Northwest left Mowrystown with a 50-19 road win over Whiteoak, Monday.

Ava Jenkins scored a season-high 16 in the Mohawks win while Haidyn Wamsley scored seven, Valerie Copas and Audrey Knittel scored six apiece, Terah Webb scored five, Kloe Montgomery and Keirah Potts scored four apiece, and Reagan Lewis scored two.

Northwest travels to Waverly on Thursday in a key SOC II girls match-up.

South Gallia 53, East (0-10, 0-6 SOC I) 24

East fell in non-league play to South Gallia on Monday 53-24.

Grace Smith, Kacie Conley, and Mia Caldwell each scored five apiece, Felicia Smith scored four, Alexis King and Peyton Johnson scored two apiece, and Shayla Rosenogle scored one.

East will travel to Clay on Thursday and Whiteoak on Saturday in search of the season’s first win.

East sophomore Andrew Pyles (15) is defended by two South Gallia defenders during the Rebels win over the Tartans in Sciotoville on Monday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/01/web1_IMG_3430.jpg East sophomore Andrew Pyles (15) is defended by two South Gallia defenders during the Rebels win over the Tartans in Sciotoville on Monday. Jacob Smith | Daily Times East guard Grace Smith (23) looks to pass during the Lady Tartans’ home loss to South Gallia on Monday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/01/web1_IMG_3344.jpg East guard Grace Smith (23) looks to pass during the Lady Tartans’ home loss to South Gallia on Monday. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Staff Report

