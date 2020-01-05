Lady Bobcats fall to Redwomen after tough start

FRANKLIN FURNACE – How you finish is often more important than how you start.

However, in the case of Green’s home loss to Rock Hill on Saturday afternoon, the Lady Bobcats had trouble out of the gate, ultimately falling to the Redwomen 60-44 in non-league play.

“We have to be able to take care of the basketball,” Green coach Melissa Knapp said following the loss. “Thought our defense looked improved. Once we woke up, I thought we were playing hard, I just think we came out flat and weren’t ready to play at the start.”

In the first quarter, Green managed just one made field goal and had eight turnovers to trail the Redwomen 17-5.

By the end of the second, free-throws helped the Lady Bobcats narrow RH’s margin to seven at 31-24. At the break, the Lady Bobcats were 11-for-13 at the free-throw line with six-made field goals.

Rock Hill would re-extend their lead to double-digits early in the second half, a lead they wouldn’t look back from as the game progressed.

Knapp’s freshman daughter – Anna Knapp – led all scorers with a game-high 20 points, 19 of which came off her eight-made field goals, also a game-high. Kasey Kimbler scored 12 points in the loss while Kimberly Brown scored five.

Green junior forward Kame Sweeney – who was a game-time decision on whether or not she would play after an ankle injury last week – ultimately did suit up for the Lady Bobcats and contributed seven points and a myriad of rebounds.

Sweeney’s effort to give-it-a-go even when uncertainty lingered speaks to her toughness, Knapp alluded to.

“She’s been out of practice for a couple of days with the ankle,” Knapp said. “But most of today she didn’t play like she was injured, just trying to get over that mental hurdle. She won the mental battle. She’s hard nosed, and she’s one of the reasons we stayed as close as we did.”

Green will host Clay on Monday to begin the back-half of their Southern Ohio Conference Division I schedule. In the two teams’ first meeting this season, the Lady Bobcats edged the Lady Panthers 58-51 to open their respective SOC I schedules.

“We want to come out the gate Monday ready to play,” Knapp said. “Defensively, taking care of the basketball. We have to get ourselves here, in the gym, from the get-go.”

***

Rock Hill 17 14 13 16 – 60

Green 5 19 6 14 – 44

Rock Hill 60

Savannah McGraw 0 0-0 0, MaKayla Scott 2 0-0 5, Lucy Simpson 1 4-9 9, Rileigh Morris 5 6-9 17, MaKenzie Hanshaw 6 0-0 12, Cigi Pancake 1 0-0 2, Savannah Cade 6 0-0 16, Aleigha Matney 0 0-4 0; TOTALS: 22 10-18 60; Three-point field goals: 6 (Cade 4, Morris and Scott 1 apiece)

Green 44 (7-4, 5-2 SOC I)

Kasey Kimbler 2 7-9 12, Anna Knapp 8 1-4 20, Kame Sweeney 1 5-8 7, Charli Blevins 0 0-0 0, Kimberly Brown 1 3-5 5, Kaylee Christian 0 0-0 0, Brelan Baldridge 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 12 16-26 44; Three-point field goals: 4 (Knapp 3, Kimbler 1)

Green freshman Anna Knapp (3) scored a team-high 20 points in the Lady Bobcats home loss to Rock Hill on Saturday in non-league play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/01/web1_AKnapp-_-Green-RH.jpg Green freshman Anna Knapp (3) scored a team-high 20 points in the Lady Bobcats home loss to Rock Hill on Saturday in non-league play. Courtesy of Kent Sanborn of southernohiosportsphotos.com

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved