Weekend Recaps: Jan. 3rd, 4th

Friday, January 3rd

Portsmouth 77 (4-6, 1-3 OVC), Rock Hill 65

Portsmouth earned its’ first Ohio Valley Conference win this season in a 12-point victory over the Redmen of Rock Hill, Friday.

Sophomore guard Dariyonne Bryant scored a season-high 24 points in Friday’s win, Matt Fraulini scored 23 points, Mile Shipp scored eight, Donavon Carr scored seven, Drew Roe scored five, Chris Duff scored four, and Amare Johnson and Jesse Dixon scored three apiece.

Portsmouth will travel to Gallia Academy on Monday for their matchup with the Blue Devils in OVC play.

Valley 54 (6-4, 4-1 SOC II), West 37 (3-7, 1-4 SOC II)

Valley won its’ fifth-straight contest on Friday in a 17-point home win over the Senators of West who fell in their fifth-straight defeat.

Kayden Mollette scored a game-high 16 points in the win for Valley, Bryce Stuart scored 13, Dylan Ellis scored ten, George Arnett scored nine, Carter Nickel scored four, and Mason Zaler scored two.

West’s Noah Coleman scored a team-high 11 points, Rodney Moore scored eight, Nick Davis scored six, Luke Howard scored five, Brennan Bauer scored four, and Marion Phillips scored three.

Valley travels to Minford on Tuesday while West will host Eastern.

South Webster 51 (3-7, 1-4 SOC II), Northwest 42 (0-8, 0-6 SOC II)

South Webster earned their first win of SOC II play with a nine-point decision over Northwest.

Brayden Bockway scored a team-high 18, Trae Zimmerman scored 11, Gabe Ruth scored 10, Andrew Smith and Devyn Coriell scored five apiece, and Will Collins scored two.

Billy Crabtree led Northwest with 14 points, Brayden Campbell scored 11, Nathan Rivers scored six, Timmy Emmons and Brycen Carver scored four apiece, and Brayden Borens scored three.

Northwest will host Whiteoak on Tuesday while South Webster travels to Oak Hill.

Notre Dame 55 (4-5, 1-3 SOC I), East 37 (0-9, 0-5 SOC I)

Notre Dame earned its’ first SOC I road win since the ‘17-18 season with an 18-point victory over East on Friday in Sciotoville.

Jermaine Powell led the Titans in the road win with a season-high 25 points, Ethan Kammer scored 10, Caleb Nichols scored nine, Jarren Edgington scored seven, and Dylan Seison scored four.

For East, Hagen Metzler scored 12, Austin Smith scored 11, Kyle Winston and Chase Coyle scored four apiece, and Troy Comer, Levi Justice, and Landehn Pernell scored two apiece.

Notre Dame will host New Boston on Tuesday while East will host Western.

Western 71, Green 66 (5-5, 1-4 SOC I)

Green fell in SOC I play on Monday in a five-point home loss to Western.

Gage Sampson scored a team-high 18 points, Levi Singleton scored 15, Levi Sampson scored 14, Ethan Huffman scored eight, Alec Smith scored seven, and Trevor Darnell and Caden Brammer scored two apiece.

Green will travel to Symmes Valley on Tuesday in SOC I play.

Symmes Valley 56, Clay 35 (4-7, 3-2 SOC I)

Clay fell to Symmes Valley in SOC I play by a 21-point margin.

Shaden Malone and Evan Woods scored nine apiece for the Panthers, Gage Moore scored five, Dakota Dodds and Clay Cottle scored four apiece, and Reece Whitley and Jaden Jessee scored two apiece.

Clay will travel to Ironton St. Joe on Tuesday in SOC I play.

