1/2 Recaps: Pirates and Panthers bounce-back, Falcons and Tigers extend streaks

Wheelersburg 70 (9-1, 7-0 SOC II), Eastern 40

10 different Lady Pirates broke into the scoring column in Thursday’s 70-40 road win at Eastern.

Junior Kaylee Darnell led all scorers with 22 points, Madison Whittaker scored 11, Brittani Wolfenbarker scored 10, Ellie Kallner scored six, Makenna Walker scored five, Lexie Rucker and Macee Euton scored four apiece, Lauren Jolly and Alaina Keeney scored three apiece, and Lyndsay Heimback scored two in the Wheelersburg win.

The Lady Pirates will host Division II Vinton County in non-league play this Saturday.

Minford 54 (5-5, 3-3 SOC II), Jackson 33

Minford earned their second-straight win in a 54-33 non-league decision over Jackson, Thursday.

Hannah Tolle scored a game-high 15 points in the Lady Falcons’ win, Maddie Slusher and Livi Shonkwiler scored 12 apiece, Makenzie Watters and Ally Coriell scored six apiece, Micah Thacker scored two, and Makayla Watters scored one.

Minford will host Northwest on Monday in SOC II play.

Oak Hill 54, Valley 19 (3-7, 1-6 SOC II)

Valley fell to Oak Hill in SOC II play on Thursday, 54-19.

Karsyn Conaway led the Lady Indians with 13 points while Bre Call, Brooklyn Buckle, and Haley Whitt scored two apiece.

Valley will travel to Waverly on Monday in SOC II play.

New Boston 62 (9-3, 6-1 SOC I), Western 41

New Boston travelled to Western on Thursday and earned their second straight win to improve to 9-3.

Lexus Oiler led all scorers with 25 points, Sammy Oiler scored 15, Shelby Easter scored nine, Kenzie Whitley scored seven, Taylen Hickman scored five, and Cadence Williams scored one.

New Boston travels to face Peebles on Saturday in game one of a girls-boys double header with the Indians.

Clay 63 (2-10, 2-5 SOC I), East 26 (0-10, 0-7 SOC I)

Clay earned their second win of the season in a 63-26 home victory over East on Thursday in SOC I play.

Clay’s Kat Cochran led all scorers with 26 points including six-made threes. Shaley Munion scored 14, Jaelyn Warnock scored eight, McKenzie Loper and Sophia Gatti scored five apiece, Morgan McCoy scored four, and Megan Bazler scored one.

For East, Felicia Smith led the Lady Tartans with 14 points, Kacie Conley scored seven, Mia Caldwell scored three, and Peyton Johnson scored two.

Clay will travel to Green on Monday while East heads to Mowrystown to face winless Whiteoak in search of their first win this season.

