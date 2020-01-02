King wins first MSC POTW honor

On the back of an 18-point, seven-rebound performance against Wilberforce in a 83-47 victory for SSU, Shawnee State’s Sydney King was named as the Mid-South Conference’s Player of the Week for the first time in her career following her most efficient performance of the season to date.

King, who has started all 16 games for the No. 7-ranked Bears during the 2019-20 season, put up 15 points and six rebounds in the first half to allow Shawnee State to obtain a 38-27 halftime lead over Wilberforce. SSU then opened up the contest in the second half by outscoring Wilberforce 45-20. King also amassed a game-high seven rebounds in the contest despite facing a frontline that featured six players at least 5-10 or taller. The senior went 7-of-12 from the floor (including 2-of-2 from three-point range) and knocked down both of her free throw attempts in the win.

Since joining the SSU women’s basketball program as a transfer from NCAA Division II West Alabama last season, King has scored in double-figures 17 times over the last season-and-a-half of competition. She’s averaging a team-high 6.9 rebounds per contest this season.

